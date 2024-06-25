Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - Golden Horse Minerals Limited (TSXV: GHML) ("Golden Horse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Anderson ("Nick") as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Nick's appointment as CEO has an effective date of June 1, 2024 and his appointment as a director commenced on June 20, 2024.

Nick is a finance executive and chemical engineer with extensive experience in the resources sector. He is an experienced director and leader, focussed on business growth and accretive M&A across the mining, infrastructure and renewables sectors, and has structured and funded complex transactions to multiple listed and private businesses.

Following Nick's appointment, Mr Graeme Sloan who is currently Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, will step away from his Interim CEO role however will continue as Chairman of the Company and Mr Jonathan Lea ("Jon") steps down as a non-executive Director, effective June 20, 2024.

Graeme Sloan, Golden Horse's Chairman said: "The restructuring of these key roles is critically important as we prepare Golden Horse for the next stage of this journey we put in place in early 2023. We are extremely pleased to have secured someone of Nick's broad expertise in capital markets and strong corporate and operating experience, especially around emerging resource companies, to lead the Company.

With Nick joining the Company's Board, Jon will move to the role as Principal Geologist, which will allow him to focus on growing the gold and lithium potential at our Southern Cross project. Jon's tenure on the Board although relatively short, was exceptional and on behalf of the Board and shareholders, I would like to thank Jon for his contribution."

The terms of Nick's engagement include a fixed component of AUD300,000 per annum (excluding superannuation), together with eligibility to participate in the Company's equity incentive plan.

