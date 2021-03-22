Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Golden Independence Mining Corp.    IGLD   CA3810831048

GOLDEN INDEPENDENCE MINING CORP.

(IGLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Independence Intersects 0.49 g/t Gold and 6.7 g/t Silver over 270 Feet Including 0.70 g/t Gold and 6.5 g/t Silver over 90 Feet at Independence Project

03/22/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the next series of drill results from its recently completed 2020 resource expansion drill program at the Independence project, south of Battle Mountain, Nevada. Results from these four reverse circulation (RC) holes targeting the oxide intrusive include:

  • 1.45 g/t gold and 13.0 g/t silver over 40 feet (12.2 metres)
    • including 2.02 g/t gold and 36.3 g/t silver over 10 feet (3.0 metres)
  • 0.49 g/t gold and 6.7 g/t silver over 270 feet (82.3 metres)
    • including 0.70 g/t gold and 6.5 g/t silver over 90 feet (27.4 metres)
  • 0.71 g/t gold and 4.2 g/t silver over 20 feet (6.1 metres)
  • 0.30 g/t gold and 2.3 g/t silver over 65 feet (19.8 metres)
    • including 1.01 g/t gold and 7.0 g/t silver over 10 feet (3.0 metres)

"These four holes follow up on earlier results, including 0.45 g/t gold and 5.8 g/t silver over 120 feet and 0.62 g/t gold and 3.8 g/t silver over 255 feet, within the oxidized intrusive," commented Golden Independence President Tim Henneberry. "These results continue to demonstrate good long intervals of continuous gold mineralization with shorter higher-grade intervals within the longer intercepts within the intrusive. The Company expects the oxide intrusive to be a key contributor to the upcoming H1 resource estimate," he concluded.

"Hole AGEI-39 returned 270 feet grading 0.49 g/t Au and 6.7 g/t over 270 feet from surface," noted Golden Independence CEO, Christos Doulis. "This hole was drilled in the north of the Independence property which has seen little previous drilling and where we expect significant resource growth relative to the Historical Resource," he continued.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/78043_1bc3c26ab48b9a77_001.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/78043_1bc3c26ab48b9a77_001full.jpg

or

https://goldenindependence.co/docs/GI-2020_DrillMap_AGEI_38-39-40-46.pdf

Table 1. 2020 Reverse Circulation Drill Results

Holeft fromft toft lengthm lengthg/t goldg/t silver
AGEI-38110120103.01.04223.9
  and3253654012.21.44613.0
  including340350103.05.02036.3
AGEI-39027027082.30.4866.7
  including1051959027.40.7046.5
AGEI-40026026079.20.253
AGEI-46020206.10.7134.2
  and27540012538.10.1803.0
  and7007656519.80.3022.3
  including700710103.01.0137.0

 

All assay results are drill widths not true widths, which is undetermined at this time.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/78043_1bc3c26ab48b9a77_002.jpg

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/78043_1bc3c26ab48b9a77_002full.jpg

or

https://goldenindependence.co/docs/Section_4489669N.pdf

  

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/78043_1bc3c26ab48b9a77_003.jpg

Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/78043_1bc3c26ab48b9a77_003full.jpg

or

https://goldenindependence.co/docs/Section_4489730N.pdf

Quality assurance

All samples were shipped to the ALS Minerals prep lab in Elko, Nevada with analyses completed at the ALS Minerals Lab in Reno, Nevada. Both facilities are ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified. All samples are analyzed utilizing ALS ME-ICP41 procedure, an aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES finish, with gold determined by the Au-AA23 procedure, a 30-gram fire assay with AAS finish. ALS Minerals is independent from Golden Independence. Golden Independence institutes a rigorous QA/QC program of duplicate samples, blanks and standards. Based on a review of the QA/QC data is not aware of any other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), President and Director of Golden Independence Mining Corp., is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the company.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Christos Doulis, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 1.647.924.1083 Email: christos@goldenindependence.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78043


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about GOLDEN INDEPENDENCE MINING CORP.
07:05aGolden Independence Intersects 0.49 g/t Gold and 6.7 g/t Silver over 270 Feet..
NE
03/16Golden Independence Intersects 9.11 g/t Gold and 25.2 g/t Silver over 80 Feet..
NE
03/10Golden Independence Intersects 0.617 g/t Gold and 3.8 g/t Silver over 255 Fee..
NE
03/03Golden Independence Intersects 1.043 g/t Gold and 2.8 g/t Silver over 40 Feet..
NE
02/26Golden Independence Announces Key Advisory Board Appointments
NE
02/23Golden Independence Intersects 1.436 g/t Gold and 179.5 g/t Silver over 65 Fe..
NE
02/17Golden Independence Submits Independence Project Description to BLM
NE
02/11Golden Independence Announces Appointment of Permitting Manager
NE
01/27Golden Independence Intersects 2.21 g/t Gold and 13.2 g/t Silver over 60 Feet..
NE
01/25Golden Independence Amends Terms of Independence Option
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,17 M -0,13 M -0,13 M
Net cash 2019 0,48 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,85x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart GOLDEN INDEPENDENCE MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Golden Independence Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christos Doulis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Timothy Henneberry President
David C. Grandy Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sean Christopher McGrath Independent Director
Robert Mintak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN INDEPENDENCE MINING CORP.-38.89%9
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.41%49 155
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-9.76%36 138
POLYUS-5.81%25 849
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-7.49%17 631
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.13%15 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ