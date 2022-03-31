Golden Independence Mining : 2021 Financial Statements

GOLDEN INDEPENDENCE MINING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Shareholders and Directors of Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Opinion on the financial statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Golden Independence Mining Corp. (the "Company') which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at November 30, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the years ended November 30, 2021 and 2020, and the related notes, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at November 30, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial

Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 of the accompanying financial statements, which indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information, which comprises the information included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audits of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indicators that the other information appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

 Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

 Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report is Waseem Javed.

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

Vancouver, British Columbia

March 30, 2022

GOLDEN INDEPENDENCE MINING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2020

ASSETS

CURRENT

Cash

Amounts receivable Prepaid expense

$

1,376,353

$ 2,895,598

208,488 43,914

55,253 98,155

1,640,094 3,037,667

EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSET (Note 5) 9,422,736 1,873,323

$ 11,062,830

LIABILITIES CURRENT

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)

$ 4,910,990

$

131,490

$

401,730

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

SHARE CAPITAL (Note 6) 14,594,151 5,816,051

CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS (Note 6) 1,662,162 1,217,227

DEFICIT

(5,324,973)

(2,524,018)

10,931,340 4,509,260

$ 11,062,830

NATURE OF OPERATIONS (Note 1)

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 12)

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 13)

Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board on March 30, 2022:

"Jeremy Poirier" "Timothy Henneberry"

$ 4,910,990

Director

DirectorThe accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

GOLDEN INDEPENDENCE MINING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

OTHER ITEMS

EXPENSES

Advertising and promotion Consulting fees (Note 7) Insurance

Management fees (Note 7) Office and miscellaneous Professional fees

Rent

Share-based payments (Note 7) Transfer agent and filing fees Travel and promotion

NET OPERATING LOSS

Gain on sale of shares (Note 9) Consulting revenue (Note 9) Foreign exchange gain

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (2,564,723) $

LOSS PER SHARE (basis and diluted)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING

$

$

Year ended November 30, 2021 1,397,279 419,080 193,474 317,224 16,250 12,500 306,000 74,500 20,427 4,505 222,044 130,520 22,857 31,809 384,134 905,633 102,732 62,058 26,986 5,635 (2,692,183) (1,963,464) 50,000 - 60,000 - 17,460 - 127,460 - (1,963,464) (0.11) 17,989,355 Year ended November 30, 2020

(0.05) $

55,555,478

$

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements