Golden Mile Resources : RC drilling to commence at G88's Yarrambee Cu-Zn-Ni Project

ASX Announcement

ASX: G88

26 November 2021

RC drilling to commence at Golden Mile's

Yarrambee Cu-Zn-Ni Project

Highlights

Reverse Circulation (RC) rig mobilised and anticipated to be on site later today with drilling to commence over the weekend

2-3,000m program designed to test high priority targets defined by a ground based moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey which followed up the regional helicopter- borne EM (HEM) survey completed in July

program designed to test high priority targets defined by a ground based moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey which followed up the regional helicopter- borne EM (HEM) survey completed in July Modelling of conductors in the Narndee cluster has defined nine high priority, drill-ready base metals targets associated with geological horizons considered prospective for base metals copper (Cu) - zinc (Zn) and nickel (Ni) mineralisation

drill-ready base metals targets associated with geological horizons considered prospective for base metals copper (Cu) - zinc (Zn) and nickel (Ni) mineralisation Targets include the high conductance Tank anomaly, a very conductive, aerially extensive conductor 'blind' to the HEM survey where the first hole of the upcoming program will be drilled

Site preparations have now been completed with Golden Mile's field crew on site ready for the program to commence over the coming weekend

Commenting on the upcoming drill program at Yarrambee, Golden Mile's Managing Director James Merrillees said:

"The identification of the Tank anomaly, which was 'blind' to the airborne system, is an exciting development, and adds to the suite of high priority anomalies corroborated by the ground survey.

"It's great to be in the field again at Yarrambee with a powerful RC rig for this high impact drill program, testing discrete bedrock conductors in an area where historical exploration has defined widespread smoke and copper-zinc and nickel mineralisation.

"Results from the airborne survey and subsequent ground-based EM have exceeded our expectations in "seeing through" the cover and defining exciting base metals targets we believe were invisible to earlier explorers.

"Golden Mile's team has completed drill site preparation and are awaiting the rig's arrival over the weekend."