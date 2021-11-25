Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Golden Mile Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G88   AU000000G887

GOLDEN MILE RESOURCES LIMITED

(G88)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Mile Resources : RC drilling to commence at G88's Yarrambee Cu-Zn-Ni Project

11/25/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

ASX: G88

26 November 2021

RC drilling to commence at Golden Mile's

Yarrambee Cu-Zn-Ni Project

Highlights

  • Reverse Circulation (RC) rig mobilised and anticipated to be on site later today with drilling to commence over the weekend
  • 2-3,000mprogram designed to test high priority targets defined by a ground based moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey which followed up the regional helicopter- borne EM (HEM) survey completed in July
  • Modelling of conductors in the Narndee cluster has defined nine high priority, drill-ready base metals targets associated with geological horizons considered prospective for base metals copper (Cu) - zinc (Zn) and nickel (Ni) mineralisation
  • Targets include the high conductance Tank anomaly, a very conductive, aerially extensive conductor 'blind' to the HEM survey where the first hole of the upcoming program will be drilled
  • Site preparations have now been completed with Golden Mile's field crew on site ready for the program to commence over the coming weekend

Commenting on the upcoming drill program at Yarrambee, Golden Mile's Managing Director James Merrillees said:

"The identification of the Tank anomaly, which was 'blind' to the airborne system, is an exciting development, and adds to the suite of high priority anomalies corroborated by the ground survey.

"It's great to be in the field again at Yarrambee with a powerful RC rig for this high impact drill program, testing discrete bedrock conductors in an area where historical exploration has defined widespread smoke and copper-zinc and nickel mineralisation.

"Results from the airborne survey and subsequent ground-based EM have exceeded our expectations in "seeing through" the cover and defining exciting base metals targets we believe were invisible to earlier explorers.

"Golden Mile's team has completed drill site preparation and are awaiting the rig's arrival over the weekend."

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

ASX: G88

Golden Mile Resources Ltd (ASX:G88, "Golden Mile" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that preparations for the upcoming reverse circulation (RC) drill program are well advanced with an RC rig now mobilising to site with drilling expected to get underway over the weekend.

The Company's Yarrambee Project covers prospective portions of the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC) approximately 500km north-east of Perth, within the Murchison Region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Golden Mile's Yarrambee Project comprises more than 800km2 of tenements covering the NIC, considered prospective for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation (e.g. Voisey's Bay, Nova, Julimar), and Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Cu-Zn mineralisation (e.g. Golden Gove, DeGrussa).

Figure 1: Golden Mile's Yarrambee Base Metals Project, Murchison Region, WA. Approximate outline of November 2021 MLEM survey & June 2021 HEM survey.

ASX Announcement

ASX: G88

For personal use only

Figure 2: Yarrambee HEM survey. Main block image is 25Hz base channel 23 Bfield (Z component). Northeast block image is 12.5Hz base frequency (channel 457 Z component). Background image regional magnetics (RTP-TMI). Areas of broad conductive responses reflect conductive overburden (e.g., saline groundwater).

A helicopter-borne EM (HEM) survey undertaken by the Company in July identified 48 individual conductors interpreted to be related to bedrock features (refer Figure 2 and G88 ASX Announcement 14 October 2021)1.

A subsequent ground-based moving loop EM (MLEM) survey focussed on a cluster of anomalies adjacent to the Narndee VMS (Cu-Zn) prospect. This anomaly cluster is associated with widespread surficial copper-zinc anomalism, gossanous outcrops, mineralised structures, exhalative rocks (BIFs and cherts) and felsic volcanism (refer Figure 3 and G88 ASX Announcement 5 November 2021)1.

During the MLEM survey a high conductance anomaly ('Tank') was identified in the northwest of the survey area (refer Figure 3). The Tank target was only seen as a weakly anomalous feature in the airborne survey, which the Company's geophysicist considers may be related to the high conductance of the anomaly as well as the depth to the top of the conductor, which at ~150m is at the limit of the airborne system's resolution.

The Tank anomaly is considered a high priority target for follow up given its strength and areal extent, and modelling of the remainder of the MLEM anomalies has now been completed to site collars for the upcoming drill program (refer Table 1 below).

ASX Announcement

ASX: G88

Table 1:Yarrambee MLEM targets.

only

Prospect

Target

Conductance (S)

Depth to

Comment

top (m)

Lower Conductor

1,500-3,000

~75-100

Clear local/discrete bedrock

Narndee

conductors. Models as two

South

plates, one main western

(Central

Upper Conductor

2,000-4,000

~50-75

conductor and another

Anomaly)

immediately east and slightly

shallower

Western Conductor

~3,000-6,000

50-100

Complex, high conductance

use

TBW

Eastern Conductor

~5,000-10,000

~50-75

body with two sources

modelled

Tank

~7,000- >>9,000

~175

High conductance anomaly

with a large areal extent

Moderate to high conductance

Chi

~3,000-6,000

~50-75

anomaly with shallow depth to

top

Clear local/discrete bedrock

personalFor

Lambda C (SW Anomaly)

~1,000-2,000

~60-100

conductor with moderate

conductance associated with

distinct magnetic horizon

Figure 3: Yarrambee MLEM survey and targets with modelled conductance (Siemens). Main image is a CH30 B-field (Total Field) anomaly map with background 25Hz base CH23 B-field (Z component) from the XCITETM HEM survey. Targets in orange to be tested in current drilling program.

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

ASX: G88

Golden Mile's Yarrambee Project, drill site preparation at Tank, November 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Mile Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLDEN MILE RESOURCES LIMITED
05:59pGOLDEN MILE RESOURCES : RC drilling to commence at G88's Yarrambee Cu-Zn-Ni Project
PU
11/08Golden Mile Resources Validates Targets at Yarrambe Project
MT
11/07Golden Mile Resources Limited Announces Ground EM confirming high priority targets for ..
CI
10/26Golden Mile Resources Ltd Announces Resignation of James Merrillees as Managing Directo..
CI
10/14GOLDEN MILE RESOURCES : Starts Ground Survey on Western Australian Base Metals Project
MT
10/13Golden Mile Resources Ltd Announces Ground Moving Loop Electromagnetic Survey Commences..
CI
10/11Golden Mile Resources Limited Announces the Commencement of the Second Phase of Metallu..
CI
09/30Golden Mile Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30,..
CI
09/29GOLDEN MILE RESOURCES : Gateway Mining to Proceed with Earn-in Deal for Golden Mile Resour..
MT
09/28Golden Mile Resources Limited Meets the Conditions Required to Activate the Operative P..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,23 M -0,88 M -0,88 M
Net cash 2021 0,97 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,87 M 5,66 M 5,65 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart GOLDEN MILE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Mile Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN MILE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Merrillees Managing Director & Director
Rhoderick Gordon John Grivas Non-Executive Chairman
Phillip Grundy Non-Executive Director
Francesco Cannavo Non-Executive Director
Grant Michael Button Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN MILE RESOURCES LIMITED-17.86%6
BHP GROUP-8.98%137 976
RIO TINTO PLC-13.75%103 812
GLENCORE PLC61.16%65 701
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.21%46 879
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.84%31 744