Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Golden Minerals Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUMN   US3811191069

GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY

(AUMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 12:46:53 pm EDT
0.4017 USD   -0.81%
12:28pGOLDEN MINERALS : Announces Appointment of John Galassini as Chief Operating Officer - Form 8-K
PU
12:19pGOLDEN MINERALS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:30aGolden Minerals Names John Galassini COO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Minerals : Announces Appointment of John Galassini as Chief Operating Officer - Form 8-K

05/02/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Golden Minerals Announces Appointment of John Galassini as Chief Operating Officer

GOLDEN, CO - /BUSINESS WIRE/ - May 2, 2022 - Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals", "Golden" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) announced today that mining operations executive John Galassini has joined the Company as its Chief Operating Officer, effective May 9, 2022.

We are very pleased to welcome John Galassini to the Golden Minerals executive team. John brings to the role more than 30 years of mining operations experience, during which he has successfully managed some of the world's largest open pit mines and numerous underground operations. As COO, John will be responsible for leading the Company's Mexican mining operations, including the operating Rodeo gold-silver mine and the Velardeña Properties, our underground gold-silver mines that are nearing a production restart decision.

Mr. Galassini began his career with Phelps Dodge, serving as General Manager at the Morenci copper mine in Arizona, President of Minera Candelaria in Chile, and ultimately rising to the role of Senior Vice President of North America Operations where he was responsible for seven large mining operations and two smelters. He later served as Regional Vice President, North America, for Kinross Gold, where he controlled capital and operating budgets totaling around US$ 500 million. Subsequent roles include the Chief Operating Officer role at Sunshine Silver Mines and Senior Vice President Mining for Nyrstar in Zurich, Switzerland. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Sabre Gold Mines Corporation in Toronto, Canada.

Jeffrey Clevenger, Chairman of Golden Minerals Company, notes, "John grew up mining underground with his father in New Mexico. His subsequent operational experience and accomplishments bring strong leadership to the Golden team as we further utilize and develop the Velardeña assets and formulate plans for Yoquivo and our other South American projects."

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/ or contact:

Golden Minerals Company

Karen Winkler, Director of Investor Relations

(303) 839-5060

SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company

Page 1 of 1

GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY

350 Indiana Street - Suite 650 - Golden, Colorado 80401 - Telephone (303) 839-5060

Disclaimer

Golden Minerals Company published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 16:26:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY
12:28pGOLDEN MINERALS : Announces Appointment of John Galassini as Chief Operating Officer - For..
PU
12:19pGOLDEN MINERALS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
08:30aGolden Minerals Names John Galassini COO
MT
06:51aGolden Minerals Announces Appointment of John Galassini as Chief Operating Officer
BU
04/26GOLDEN MINERALS : 2021 Annual Report
PU
04/14GOLDEN MINERALS : Produces 3,608 oz Gold in First Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
04/14Fabled Silver Gold Corp. - Planning of Phase 2 Exploration Diamond Program on the Santa..
AQ
04/14Golden Minerals Company Announces Production Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/14Golden Minerals Company Produces 3,608 oz Gold in First Quarter 2022
BU
04/06GOLDEN MINERALS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,22 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -122x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 65,9 M 65,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Golden Minerals Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Average target price 1,01 $
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren M. Rehn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Weedman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Jeffrey G. Clevenger Chairman
David Harold Watkins Independent Director
William Durand Eppler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY15.95%66
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-3.42%29 171
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-30.83%17 330
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.35%11 047
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED13.63%9 993
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-34.58%8 175