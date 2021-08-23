Log in
    AUMN   US3811191069

GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY

(AUMN)
  Report
Golden Minerals : Announces Pending CFO Retirement

08/23/2021
Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals,” “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN) (TSX: AUMN) today announced the pending retirement of the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Robert Vogels, planned to occur around the end of 2021. The Company has begun the process of searching for Mr. Vogels’ successor.

Warren Rehn, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We wish Bob all the best on his pending retirement from a distinguished nearly 40-year mining industry career as a finance and accounting professional, including 12 years with Golden Minerals. We are confident we will find a worthy successor for Bob who can continue to support the Company’s finance and accounting functions as we continue to advance our operations and projects.”

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,15 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -43,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,0 M 71,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 75,9%
Managers and Directors
Warren M. Rehn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Vogels Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Jeffrey G. Clevenger Chairman
David Harold Watkins Independent Director
William Durand Eppler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
