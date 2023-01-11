Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Golden Minerals Company
  News
  Summary
    AUMN   US3811191069

GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY

(AUMN)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59:15 2023-01-10 pm EST
0.2999 USD   +3.40%
06:47aGolden Minerals Brief: Reporting Q4 and FY 2022 Gold Production
MT
06:47aGolden Minerals Company Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Gold Production
BU
2022Golden Minerals Extends Gold Mineralization at Sarita Este Prospect in Argentina
BU
Golden Minerals Company Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Gold Production

01/11/2023 | 06:47am EST
Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN) (TSX: AUMN) has reported production data from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 and full year 2022. Summary highlights include the following:

  • Payable gold production: 2,398 oz Au in Q4 and 11,982 oz Au in FY 2022
  • Payable silver production: 13,560 oz Ag in Q4 and 52,179 oz in FY 2022
  • Payable gold equivalent production: 2,568 AuEq oz in Q4 and 12,616 AuEq oz in FY 2022
  • Average gold grade: 2.0 g/t Au in Q4 and 2.6 g/t in FY 2022
  • Throughput (tonnes per day processed): 573 tpd in Q4 and 536 g/t in FY 2022
  • Gold recovery: 73.3% in Q4 and 74.7% in FY 2022
  • Silver recovery: 82.0% in Q4 and 81.2% in FY 2022
  • Realized gold/silver prices (before selling and refining costs): $1,729/oz Au and $21.69/oz Ag in Q4; $1,805/oz Au and $21.93/oz Ag in FY 2022
Rodeo Operations Statistics
 
Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022
 
Tonnes mined (1)

 

203,591

 

213,925

 

192,545

 

161,424

 

771,485

Tonnes in stockpiles awaiting processing (2)

 

10,898

 

 

21,713

 

 

23,618

 

 

31,381

 

 

31,381

 

Tonnes in low grade stockpiles (3)

 

88,559

 

 

95,932

 

 

121,202

 

 

193,479

 

 

193,479

 

Tonnes processed

 

47,437

 

 

47,479

 

 

47,947

 

 

52,736

 

 

195,599

 

Average tonnes per day processed

 

527

 

 

522

 

 

521

 

 

573

 

 

536

 

 
Average gold grade processed (grams per tonne)

 

3.1

 

 

2.6

 

 

2.6

 

 

2.0

 

 

2.6

 

Average silver grade processed (grams per tonne)

 

11.6

 

 

10.4

 

 

10.4

 

 

10.2

 

 

10.6

 

 
Plant recovery - gold (%)

 

75.4

 

 

75.1

 

 

74.6

 

 

73.3

 

 

74.7

 

Plant recovery - silver (%)

 

82.8

 

 

82.3

 

 

77.6

 

 

82.0

 

 

81.2

 

 
Payable gold produced in dore (ounces)

 

3,608

 

 

3,004

 

 

2,972

 

 

2,398

 

 

11,982

 

Payable silver produced in dore (ounces)

 

13,944

 

 

12,768

 

 

11,907

 

 

13,560

 

 

52,179

 

Payable gold equivalent produced in dore (ounces) (4)

 

3,787

 

 

3,158

 

 

3,103

 

 

2,568

 

 

12,616

 

 
Gold sold in dore (ounces)

 

3,855

 

 

3,060

 

 

3,018

 

 

2,518

 

 

12,451

 

Silver sold in dore (ounces)

 

14,481

 

 

13,180

 

 

11,609

 

 

14,217

 

 

53,486

 

Gold equivalent sold in dore (ounces) (4)

 

4,040

 

 

3,219

 

 

3,145

 

 

2,696

 

 

13,101

 

 
Average realized price, before refining and selling costs
Gold (dollar per ounce)

$

1,887.65

 

$

1,864.99

 

$

1,703.10

 

$

1,729.40

 

$

1,805.34

 

Silver (dollar per ounce)

$

24.24

 

$

22.49

 

$

18.72

 

$

21.69

 

$

21.93

 

Notes:
(1) Includes all mined material transported to the plant, stockpiled or designated as waste
(2) Includes mined material stockpiled at the mine or transported to the plant awaiting processing in the plant
(3) Material grading between 1.6 g/t (current cutoff grade) and 1 g/t Au held for possible future processing
(4) Gold equivalents based on realized $ Au and $ Ag price

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

Follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/golden-minerals-company/ and https://twitter.com/Golden_Minerals.

For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,40 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51,1 M 51,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 75,9%
