Golden Minerals Company Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Gold Production
01/11/2023 | 06:47am EST
Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN) (TSX: AUMN) has reported production data from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 and full year 2022. Summary highlights include the following:
Payable gold production: 2,398 oz Au in Q4 and 11,982 oz Au in FY 2022
Payable silver production: 13,560 oz Ag in Q4 and 52,179 oz in FY 2022
Payable gold equivalent production: 2,568 AuEq oz in Q4 and 12,616 AuEq oz in FY 2022
Average gold grade: 2.0 g/t Au in Q4 and 2.6 g/t in FY 2022
Throughput (tonnes per day processed): 573 tpd in Q4 and 536 g/t in FY 2022
Gold recovery: 73.3% in Q4 and 74.7% in FY 2022
Silver recovery: 82.0% in Q4 and 81.2% in FY 2022
Realized gold/silver prices (before selling and refining costs): $1,729/oz Au and $21.69/oz Ag in Q4; $1,805/oz Au and $21.93/oz Ag in FY 2022
Rodeo Operations Statistics
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
FY 2022
Tonnes mined (1)
203,591
213,925
192,545
161,424
771,485
Tonnes in stockpiles awaiting processing (2)
10,898
21,713
23,618
31,381
31,381
Tonnes in low grade stockpiles (3)
88,559
95,932
121,202
193,479
193,479
Tonnes processed
47,437
47,479
47,947
52,736
195,599
Average tonnes per day processed
527
522
521
573
536
Average gold grade processed (grams per tonne)
3.1
2.6
2.6
2.0
2.6
Average silver grade processed (grams per tonne)
11.6
10.4
10.4
10.2
10.6
Plant recovery - gold (%)
75.4
75.1
74.6
73.3
74.7
Plant recovery - silver (%)
82.8
82.3
77.6
82.0
81.2
Payable gold produced in dore (ounces)
3,608
3,004
2,972
2,398
11,982
Payable silver produced in dore (ounces)
13,944
12,768
11,907
13,560
52,179
Payable gold equivalent produced in dore (ounces) (4)
3,787
3,158
3,103
2,568
12,616
Gold sold in dore (ounces)
3,855
3,060
3,018
2,518
12,451
Silver sold in dore (ounces)
14,481
13,180
11,609
14,217
53,486
Gold equivalent sold in dore (ounces) (4)
4,040
3,219
3,145
2,696
13,101
Average realized price, before refining and selling costs
Gold (dollar per ounce)
$
1,887.65
$
1,864.99
$
1,703.10
$
1,729.40
$
1,805.34
Silver (dollar per ounce)
$
24.24
$
22.49
$
18.72
$
21.69
$
21.93
Notes:
(1) Includes all mined material transported to the plant, stockpiled or designated as waste
(2) Includes mined material stockpiled at the mine or transported to the plant awaiting processing in the plant
(3) Material grading between 1.6 g/t (current cutoff grade) and 1 g/t Au held for possible future processing
(4) Gold equivalents based on realized $ Au and $ Ag price
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.