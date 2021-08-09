Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNOG   US38113L1070

GOLDEN NUGGET ONLINE GAMING, INC.

(GNOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with DraftKings

08/09/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming (Nasdaq: GNOG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with DraftKings.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/golden-nugget-online-gaming-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Golden Nugget Online Gaming's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders will receive only a fixed ratio of 0.365 shares of New DraftKings' Class A Common Stock for each Common Share of Golden Nugget Online Gaming. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Golden Nugget Online Gaming by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty if Golden Nugget Online Gaming accepts a superior bid. Golden Nugget Online Gaming insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Golden Nugget Online Gaming's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

If you own Golden Nugget Online Gaming common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/golden-nugget-online-gaming-inc.                      

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-golden-nugget-online-gaming-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-draftkings-301351189.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GOLDEN NUGGET ONLINE GAMING, INC.
01:17pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Back on Positive Ground This Afternoon
MT
12:56pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Golden Nugget Online Gaming, ..
PR
10:56aGOLDEN NUGGET ONLINE GAMING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
09:14aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:12aWall Street Sees Cautiously Mixed Open After Friday's Fresh Highs on Strong J..
MT
08:49aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
08:29aDRAFTKINGS : to Acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in $1.56 Billion All-Stock D..
MT
08:12aDRAFTKINGS : to buy Fertitta-backed Golden Nugget for $1.56 bln
RE
07:55aSTREET COLOR : DraftKings Agrees to Acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in All-S..
MT
07:52aDRAFTKINGS : to buy online gaming peer Golden Nugget for about $1.56 bln
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLDEN NUGGET ONLINE GAMING, INC.
More recommendations