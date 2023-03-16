Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Golden Ocean Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOGL   BMG396372051

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

(GOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
9.580 USD   +0.95%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GOGL - Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

03/16/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (the “Company”) announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). The Annual Report may be accessed through the Company’s website, www.goldenocean.bm, or in the link below. The Annual Report is also available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company’s complete 2022 audited financial statements, by contacting the Investor Relations department.

        
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
March 16, 2023

Contact Person:
Peder Simonsen: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 40

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachments


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 811 M - -
Net income 2022 427 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,81x
Yield 2022 16,8%
Capitalization 1 920 M 1 920 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 60,7%
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,58 $
Average target price 10,75 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Peder Carl Gram Simonsen Chief Financial Officer
Ola Lorentzon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
John Fredriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED9.21%1 902
HAPAG-LLOYD AG68.92%55 562
AP MOLLER MAERSK3.04%39 431
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.06%24 641
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA9.00%13 001
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-5.74%11 181