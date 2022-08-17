Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Golden Ocean Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOGL   BMG396372051

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

(GOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:40 2022-08-17 pm EDT
10.74 USD   -1.51%
01:31pGOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q2 2022 Results
AQ
08/08GOGL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
08/08GOGL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q2 2022 Results

08/17/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday August 25, 2022.

In connection with the release, a conference call and webcast will be held as described below:

Conference call and webcast
A conference call will be held at 4:00 P.M. CET (10:00 A.M. New York Time) on Thursday August 25, 2022. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the conference call/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.goldenocean.bm and click on the link to “Financial Calendar and Webcast”, or access directly via the webcast link below.

GOGL Q2 2022 Webcast

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

GOGL Q2 2022 Conference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

August 17, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


All news about GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
01:31pGOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q2 2022 Results
AQ
08/08GOGL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
08/08GOGL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
07/22GOGL – 2021 Annual ESG Report
GL
07/22GOGL – 2021 Annual ESG Report
AQ
07/21Jefferies Starts Golden Ocean Group at Buy With $14 Price Target
MT
07/18GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – Agreement to construct three Kamsarmax vessels and sale of two..
PU
07/11GOGL - Agreement to construct three Kamsarmax vessels and sale of two Ultramax vessels
AQ
07/08GOGL – Agreement to construct three Kamsarmax vessels and sale of two Ultramax ve..
GL
07/08GOGL – Agreement to construct three Kamsarmax vessels and sale of two Ultramax ve..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 882 M - -
Net income 2022 534 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,51x
Yield 2022 19,4%
Capitalization 2 190 M 2 190 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Ocean Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,90 $
Average target price 12,10 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Peder Carl Gram Simonsen Chief Financial Officer
Ola Lorentzon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
John Fredriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED17.20%2 190
HAPAG-LLOYD AG9.96%54 479
AP MOLLER MAERSK-13.82%50 083
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.53%30 067
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED23.16%19 842
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA17.81%13 008