Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Golden Ocean Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOGL   BMG396372051

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

(GOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/19 04:00:00 pm EDT
16.02 USD   +8.83%
04:31pGOGL - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
GL
04:30pGOGL - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
AQ
09:00aTRANSCRIPT : Golden Ocean Group Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GOGL - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders

05/19/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eligible option holders in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (the “Company”) have today exercised share options in accordance with the terms previously announced.

Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen, CEO, has exercised 300,000 share options and subsequently sold 300,000 shares. Following the exercise, Mr. Andersen holds 250,000 share options.

Peder Simonsen, CFO, has exercised 75,000 share options and has subsequently sold 75,000 shares. Following the exercise, Mr. Simonsen holds 200,000 share options and 500 shares.

Please see the attached forms for notification and public disclosure of transaction attached for details.

This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

 

Attachment


All news about GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
04:31pGOGL - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
GL
04:30pGOGL - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
AQ
09:00aTRANSCRIPT : Golden Ocean Group Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
08:02aGOGL – Q1 2022 Presentation
GL
08:00aGOGL – Q1 2022 Presentation
GL
05:12aGOLDEN OCEAN GROUP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:24aGolden Ocean Group's Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
02:01aGOGL – First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
02:00aGOGL – First Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
02:00aGolden Ocean Group Limited Announces Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2022, Payab..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 986 M - -
Net income 2022 635 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 065 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,20x
Yield 2022 16,3%
Capitalization 2 950 M 2 950 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Ocean Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,72 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Peder Carl Gram Simonsen Chief Financial Officer
Ola Lorentzon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
John Fredriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED64.09%2 950
HAPAG-LLOYD AG61.52%82 522
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-12.71%52 819
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-16.40%31 981
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED29.12%20 780
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-4.96%13 776