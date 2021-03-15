Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Golden Ocean Group Limited    GOGL   BMG396372051

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

(GOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/15 11:58:10 am
7.205 USD   +0.77%
11:45aGOGL – Changes to the Board composition
GL
03/04GOGL – Notice of Special General Meeting
GL
03/01GOGL – Special General Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GOGL – Changes to the Board composition

03/15/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

March 15, 2021 – Hamilton, Bermuda

Golden Ocean Group Limited Ltd (“GOGL” or “the Company”) announces that Marius Hermansen has resigned as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Hermansen has served as a Director since September 2019.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Hermansen for his contribution and wishes him well in his future pursuits.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Bjørn Tore Larsen will replace Mr. Hermansen.

Mr. Larsen is currently the Chairman of the OSM Maritime Group, a world-leading ship management company which he founded in 1989. Mr. Larsen is also the Chairman of ADS Maritime Holdings Plc a shipping investment company established in 2018 and listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo Stock Exchange. Mr. Larsen also chairs OSM Aviation, a service provider to the airline industry launched in 2013.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS

Telephone: +47 22 01 73 53

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or the Continuing Obligations of Oslo Børs.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
11:45aGOGL – Changes to the Board composition
GL
03/04GOGL – Notice of Special General Meeting
GL
03/01GOGL – Special General Meeting
GL
03/01GOGL &NDASH; PRIVATE PLACEMENT : issue of New Shares
GL
02/18GOGL – Q4 2020 Presentation
GL
02/18GOGL – Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
GL
02/18GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED : GOGL – Key information relating to repair iss..
GL
02/17GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
GL
02/17GOLDEN OCEAN  : to Buy Dry Bulk Vessels for $752 Million
MT
02/17GOGL – Acquisition of 18 dry bulk vessels and contemplated private plac..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 452 M - -
Net income 2020 -134 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 063 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,95x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 1 413 M 1 413 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Ocean Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,23 $
Last Close Price 7,15 $
Spread / Highest target -2,10%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Peder Carl Gram Simonsen Chief Financial Officer
Ola Lorentzon Chairman
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
John Fredriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED54.43%1 413
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S3.71%42 142
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT37.54%26 533
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.04%19 270
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED47.85%8 494
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-4.25%5 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ