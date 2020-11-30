Log in
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

(GOGL)
11/30 01:54:22 pm
4.295 USD   +0.12%
GOGL – Declaration of options
GL
11/19GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – Q3 2020 Presentation
AQ
11/19GOGL – Q3 2020 Presentation
GL
GOGL – Declaration of options

11/30/2020 | 01:41pm EST
The Board of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the “Company”) announced an option holder has exercised options to acquire 50,000 shares in the Company in accordance with the terms previously disclosed. The option exercise will be settled in full with treasury shares held by the Company. Following the delivery of the shares, Golden Ocean will hold a total of 945,000 treasury shares.

November 30, 2020

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 449 M - -
Net income 2020 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 062 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,52x
Yield 2020 0,58%
Capitalization 615 M 615 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 63,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Ola Lorentzon Chairman
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
Peder Carl Gram Simonsen Chief Financial Officer
John Fredriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED-26.16%615
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S29.22%37 274
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.145.89%17 203
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-16.86%13 365
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-27.12%6 128
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED68.63%5 452
