    GOGL   BMG396372051

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

(GOGL)
GOGL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

04/20/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) announces that its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2021. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2020 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

April 20, 2021

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 

 

 

 

