GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

(GOGL)
  GOGL
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/26 04:00:00 pm
6.1 USD   -1.45%
02:35aGOGL &NDASH; PRIVATE PLACEMENT : issue of New Shares
GL
02/18GOGL – Q4 2020 Presentation
GL
02/18GOGL – Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
GL
GOGL – Private placement: issue of New Shares

03/01/2021 | 02:35am EST
1 March 2021, Hamilton, Bermuda

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the "Company”) on 17 February 2021 regarding completion of the private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

The new shares have been legally and validly issued and fully paid, and the Company's issued share capital has been increased to USD 9,924.012.20, divided into 198,480,244 issued shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.05.

The new shares are registered under a separate ISIN pending approval of a listing prospectus by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, and will not be listed or tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange until the listing prospectus is approved.

For further queries, please contact:

Ulrik Andersen: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 53

Peder Simonsen: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 45


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 452 M - -
Net income 2020 -134 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 063 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,79x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 1 206 M 1 206 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 63,4%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Peder Carl Gram Simonsen Chief Financial Officer
Ola Lorentzon Chairman
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
John Fredriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED31.75%1 206
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-2.61%40 125
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT32.54%25 902
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.31%21 768
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED21.86%7 052
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-7.43%5 446
