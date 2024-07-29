NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

29 Jul 2024 11:31 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Please see attachment on www.newsweb.no

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

624207_GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD_2024-07-26_NOR-FSA.pdf

Source

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP

ISIN

BMG396372051

Symbol

GOGL

Market

Oslo Børs

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Golden Ocean Group Limited published this content on 29 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2024 09:37:02 UTC.