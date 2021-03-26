Golden Ocean : GOGL – 2021 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2021. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 9, 2021. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

March 26, 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.