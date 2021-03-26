Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  Golden Ocean Group Limited    GOGL   BMG396372051

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

(GOGL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Other - 03/26 04:00:00 pm
7.165 USD   -2.52%
04:39pGOLDEN OCEAN  : GOGL – 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
04:30pGOGL - 2021 Annual General Meeting
GL
11:32a[Correction] GOGL – Special General Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Golden Ocean : GOGL – 2021 Annual General Meeting

03/26/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Golden Ocean Group Limited advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2021. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 9, 2021. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda
March 26, 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Golden Ocean Group Limited published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 20:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
04:39pGOLDEN OCEAN  : GOGL – 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
04:30pGOGL - 2021 Annual General Meeting
GL
11:32a[Correction] GOGL – Special General Meeting
GL
10:36aGOGL – 2020 Annual General Meeting
GL
03/18GOGL - Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
03/17GOGL – Declaration of options
GL
03/15GOGL – Declaration of options
GL
03/15GOGL – Changes to the Board composition
GL
03/04GOGL – Notice of Special General Meeting
GL
03/01GOGL – Special General Meeting
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 556 M - -
Net income 2021 138 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,92x
Yield 2021 6,12%
Capitalization 1 453 M 1 453 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Ocean Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,10 $
Last Close Price 7,35 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Peder Carl Gram Simonsen Chief Financial Officer
Ola Lorentzon Chairman
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
John Fredriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED48.60%1 435
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S0.81%42 103
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT35.36%27 098
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.61%18 962
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED51.73%8 546
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED20.00%6 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ