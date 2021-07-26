Golden Predator Mining : Provides Update on Group 11 Technologies

Golden Predator is advancing the past-producing Brewery Creek mine towards a timely resumption of mining activities in Canada's Yukon. The project has established resources grading over 1.0 g/t gold and both a technical report and Bankable Feasibility Study underway to define the economics of a restart of heap leach operations at the Brewery Creek mine. The 180 km2 brownfield property is located 55 km by road from Dawson City, Yukon and operates under a Socio-Economic Accord with the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation. The Company also holds the

Group 11 is a private US-based company committed to the development and application of environmentally and socially responsible precious metals mineral extraction. The combination of in-situ recovery extraction (ISR) technology and environmentally friendly water based chemistry to recover gold and other metals provides a promising alternate solution to conventional open pit and underground mineral extraction. The goal of advancing sustainable extraction considers growing concerns surrounding water use and discharge, carbon footprint, energy consumption, community stakeholders and workplace safety while addressing a growing global need for metals in our daily lives. Group 11 was founded by Enviroleach Technologies Inc. (CSE: ETI; OTCQB: EVLLF), Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU; OTCQB: ENCUF) and Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV: GPY; OTCQB: NTGSF).

Marg project, with a NI 43-101 compliant resource, the Gold Dome project and the Grew Creek project. Golden Predator holds 17.65% of Group 11 Technologies Inc. in addition to holdings in Seabridge Gold Corp. and C2C Gold Corp.

Contact Information

William M. Sheriff Executive Chair 972-333-2214info@goldenpredator.com www.goldenpredator.com

