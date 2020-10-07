Golden Predator Mining : & the Yukon Mint™ Announce 2020 Coin Design

News Release

GPY NR20-27

October 7, 2020

Golden Predator & the Yukon Mint™ Announce 2020 Coin Design

Vancouver, BC, October 7, 2020: Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the "Company") proudly announces, as part of the Company's efforts to engage all aspects of its community stakeholders in its operations in the Yukon, the 2020 gold and silver coin designs from its wholly-ownedsubsidiary, the Yukon Mint™.

Yukon artist, Brian Walker, with his original artwork, proudly serving as the cauldron for the 2020 Arctic Winter Games, will be displayed on the coins to celebrate the Arctic Winter Games. The Yukon Mint™ is also releasing its first silver coin which will also display the logo of the Arctic Winter Games.

A photo of the original artwork can be seen at: http://www.yukonmint.com/_resources/cauldron-medium.jpg

(photo credit: Archbould Photography)

"It was with great sadness that we all learned the 2020 Arctic Winter Games was cancelled due to the global pandemic of COVID-19. While we all came to terms with the gravity of managing the pandemic, it was still heart breaking to the participants, volunteers and communities across the North," said Yukon Mint President, Janet Lee-Sheriff. "It is important to honour the legacy of the Arctic Winter Games and the 2020 gold and silver coins are our way of keeping the spirit of the Games alive in our hearts and memories forever. We have greatly enjoyed working with Brian Walker and the Arctic Winter Games International Committee to collectively honour the 2020 Games with the release of the silver and gold coins which leave a positive legacy of both the importance of sports and art to the youth across the North."

"I submitted my cauldron concept, to host the flame of the Arctic Winter Games, and it was a blessing to have my artwork selected. While the Games had to be cancelled, the Yukon Mint coin will allow people to keep the flame and the legacy alive," added artist Brian Walker. "I was very fortunate to have my son and artist, Justin, collaborate with me on the piece highlighting the meaning of the cauldron, to celebrate that our children are our wealth."

'The Wealth That is Our Children' is an original metalwork art piece commissioned by the 2020 Artic Winter Games Host Society to serve as the flame and the centerpiece of the opening ceremony and Arctic Winter Games. The design features four tináa, the Tlingit word for copper shield, and a representation of wealth, to protect the flame. The inspiration for the tináa came from children, the wealth is not about money or power, it is the wealth of our children and their development. The cauldron is multi-dimension allowing you to see the inside and is a whole representation of the human child because it has an outer and an inner light. The four directions of the shield represent all the directions of the territories represented at the Arctic Winter Games.

