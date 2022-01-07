Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDP   CA38117L2021

GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD.

(GDP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Pursuit Resources : RAISING UP TO $900,000 TO ADVANCE GORDON LAKE PROJECT

01/07/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


November 8, 2021 Symbol: GDP


Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will raise up to $900,000 through a non-brokered private placement consisting of up to 2,000,00 non-flow-through common shares at $0.15 per shares and up to 4,000,000 flow-through common shares at $0.15 per share. The Company will pay finders fees comprised of a combination of cash
and warrants.


The flow-through shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax
Act (Canada) (the "Act"). The Proceeds of the flow-through private placement will be used to
incur "Canadian exploration expense" (within the meaning of the Act). The Company will
renounce these expenses to the purchasers with an effective date of no later than December
31, 2022, and as required under the Act.

The company will use the financing to primarily advance the Gordon Lake Project. The
company is in the process of submitting a land use permit to the Mackenzie Valley Land and
Water Board to cover line cutting, ground and airborne geophysics, camp build, geological and
geochemical sampling, geological mapping and diamond drilling. We expect the permit to be
issued shortly. Non flow-through funds will be used for generating additional projects and
general working capital.


The company will work systematically towards a drill program to optimize target selection.
Significant historical intersections have been returned at Kidney Pond (65.92 g/t Au over 4.54
meters) with the largest intersection returning 4.36 g/t Au over 44.7 meters. For instance, we
are establishing geophysical template at Kidney Pond to help evaluate other areas where quartz
breccia zones have been found.
Golden Pursuit is committed to establishing a compliant resource at Kidney Pond but also
looking to identify additional resources.
All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that
is four months and one day from the date of issue.


The foregoing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD.
Per: "Brian McClay"
Brian McClay, President
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Brian McClay

Email: bmcclay@aol.com
Tel: (604) 730-6982

Disclaimer

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 14:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD.
09:48aGOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES : Raising up to $900,000 to advance gordon lake project
PU
01/06Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. announced that it has received CAD 0.6775 million in fund..
CI
2021Golden Pursuit Raising up to $900,000 to Advance Gordon Lake Project
AQ
2021Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.9 million in f..
CI
2021GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES : Completes Program in Preparation for Winter Drilling at Gordon ..
AQ
2021GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES : Enters into purchase agreement for ap3 mineral claim at gordon ..
PU
2021GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES : Enters into purchase agreement for may mineral lease at gordon ..
PU
2021Golden Pursuit Enters into Purchase Agreement for May Mineral Lease at Gordon Lake, Nor..
CI
2021Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. entered into an agreement to acquire May Mineral Lease lo..
CI
2021GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES : Announces Receipt of NI 43-101 Report on Gordon Lake Project, N..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,96 M -0,75 M -0,75 M
Net cash 2020 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,75 M 2,94 M 2,95 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian A. McClay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter D. Watson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thomas John Kennedy Independent Director
Walter A. Marting Independent Director
Terry Bramhall Investor Relation Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD.0.00%3
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED1.62%30 815
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-5.31%24 563
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.42%11 926
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-3.64%11 177
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED1.02%8 868