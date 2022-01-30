Log in
    GPPL   EGS70342C018

GOLDEN PYRAMIDS PLAZA S.A.E.

(GPPL)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Golden Pyramids Plaza E : (GPPL.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results

01/30/2022 | 04:31am EST
Golden Pyramids Plaza (GPPL.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results
30/01/2022
Company Name : Golden Pyramids Plaza
ISIN Code : EGS70342C018
Currency : $
F/S Consolidated Period : From 01/01/2022 To 30/09/2022
Net Profit : 21,848,174
F/S Consolidated Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Comparative Profit : 2,036,427
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Golden Pyramids Plaza

Disclaimer

Golden Pyramids Plaza SAE published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 09:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 90,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,52 M - -
Net Debt 2020 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -135x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 833 M 833 M -
EV / Sales 2019 9,04x
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,2%
Chart GOLDEN PYRAMIDS PLAZA S.A.E.
Duration : Period :
Golden Pyramids Plaza S.A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdulrahman Hassan Abbas Sharbatly Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Hassan Abdulrahman Hassan Sharbatly Vice Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Fahad Hussein Ali Shobokshi Vice Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Mohamed Abdel Hamid El-Kutbi Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Fuad Abu Al-Yazid Bashta Executive Director & Head-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN PYRAMIDS PLAZA S.A.E.0.00%833
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-0.88%12 093
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.1.38%8 391
WHITBREAD PLC-0.60%8 058
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.03%7 861
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-7.75%7 706