Golden Pyramids Plaza E : (GPPL.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results

Golden Pyramids Plaza (GPPL.CA) Reports 9 Months Consolidated Results
30/01/2022
Company Name : Golden Pyramids Plaza
ISIN Code : EGS70342C018
Currency : $
F/S Consolidated Period : From 01/01/2022 To 30/09/2022
Net Profit : 21,848,174
F/S Consolidated Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Comparative Profit : 2,036,427
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Golden Pyramids Plaza
Disclaimer
Golden Pyramids Plaza SAE published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 09:30:07 UTC.