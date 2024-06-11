Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2024) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) ("Golden Rapture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce successful initial surface sampling results and extends strike length by an extra 250 meters at its Combined Mine area, Phillips Township Property, Rainy River District, Nestor Falls, NW Ontario.

Golden Rapture's flagship property is the Phillips Township Property located in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction near the New Gold Rainy River Gold Mine. It is comprised of 236 contiguous claim cells totaling over 10,000 acres with underexplored past producers, high-grade gold occurrences, phenomenal infrastructure, easy access, low cost of exploration and open pit potential.

The property is truly a hidden treasure chest of forgotten golden opportunities by hosting eighteen (18) mine shafts and of great significance is the fact that the majority of the gold-bearing systems also have parallel systems.

It is the first time that all these gold systems are part of a single property. They include the high-grade Combined Mine, Mascotte Mine, Trojan Mine, Boulder Mine, Terrell Occurrence, OGS Occurrence, Kuluk Occurrence & the Young's Bay Occurrence, etc.

Combined Mine Area Extension Results

SAMPLE NUMBER GOLD RESULTS 494809 72.80 g/t Au 494733 39.46 g/t Au 494810 38.10 g/t Au 494738 23.28 g/t Au 494737 17.46 g/t Au 494750 8.47 g/t Au 494710 5.47 g/t Au 494801 4.42 g/t Au 494744 3.58 g/t Au 494805 3.02 g/t Au 494732 2.93 g/t Au 494731 2.51 g/t Au 494713 1.48 g/t Au 494801 1.34 g/t Au 494745 1.32 g/t Au 494803 1.23 g/t Au 494747 1.09 g/t Au 497804 1.08 g/t Au 497746 1.04 g/t Au

And 29 others with anomalous gold values.

Mr. Richard Rivet, CEO of Golden Rapture, commented:

"I am extremely pleased that we have just made some very important and rapid steps toward identifying additional high-grade drill-ready targets. We were pleasantly surprised to uncover new vertical high-grade gold quartz veins outside the known Combined Mine area zones now extending the strike length from 750 meters to 1000 meters."

"We are also waiting for the sample results from our Young's Bay Occurrence which is host to six parallel quartz veins, four of which have proven to have visible gold and are separated by 30 meters of low ground following the same strike direction as the veins with 262 meters in strike length. Has 3 shafts and pits. Eight tons of high-grade ore was extracted from the surface historically and the grade was reported to be an astonishing 24.75 oz/t/gold. Please stay tuned for more results."

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Golden Rapture Mining Corporation within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Surface samples from the 2022 and 2023 programs were all sent to Activation Laboratories. AGAT Laboratories conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining is a well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets located in favorable, established Tier 1 mining jurisdictions being the Rainy River and Geraldton areas of NW Ontario, Canada.

Our second property includes the past-producing Hutchison/Maylac Gold Mine located in the Geraldton Gold Camp, NW Ontario. It was one of the richest mines in the area and was mined underground on and off from 1937 to 1947. The highest historical drill intersection included drill results as high as 24.16 oz/t/gold. The property has only seen shallow drilling and was only mined to a depth of around 400ft and lies in the shadows of the new Greenstone/Equinox Gold Mine. We would entertain a JV with the right partner.

