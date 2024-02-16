Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company with projects in Newfoundland and British Columbia. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its portfolio of exploration assets in Newfoundland. It operates Williams Project and Hank Project. The Williams Au-Ag Project is an Au-rich polymetallic discovery west of Gander, Newfoundland in an area known for numerous Au-Ag discoveries along strike, including the Beaver Brook Antimony Mine located 5 kilometer (km) away. The Hank Au-Ag Project is located in northwest British Columbia within Stuhini Group volcanic and volcaniclastic strata zones that feature high-grade epithermal style gold-silver veins surrounded by bulk tonnage Au-Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in 3,000-hectare Hickman copper-gold property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kms north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Sector Gold