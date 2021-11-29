Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Golden Rim Resources Ltd
  News
  Summary
    GMR   AU000000GMR9

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD

(GMR)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Rim Resources : Application for quotation of securities - GMR

11/29/2021 | 05:31pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday November 30, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security code

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

GMR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

162,082

29/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

39006710774

1.3

ASX issuer code

GMR

  The announcement is New announcement
  Date of this announcement

30/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

29-Nov-2021 09:37

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

GMR

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

GMR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

29/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

162,082

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares issued in lieu of cash remuneration pursuant to Director and Employee Remuneration Share Plan.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

15,689.500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Rim Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:30:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
