  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Golden Rim Resources Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMR   AU000000GMR9

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD

(GMR)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/24 07:05:54 pm EDT
0.072 AUD   -1.37%
06:56pGOLDEN RIM RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - GMR
PU
04:27aGOLDEN RIM RESOURCES : Update - Proposed issue of securities - GMR
PU
03/17Golden Rim Raising up to $6.3M to advance Kada Gold Project
AQ
Golden Rim Resources : Application for quotation of securities - GMR

03/24/2022 | 06:56pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 25, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

GMR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

57,488,388

25/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

39006710774

1.3

ASX issuer code

GMR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

17-Mar-2022 17:55

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

GMR

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

10,460,330 ordinary shares to be issued via Tranche 2 of the Placement subject to future shareholder approval.

Up to approximately 12,820,513 new fully paid ordinary shares proposed to be issued pursuant to the share purchase plan announced to ASX on 17 March 2022 (SPP).

One (1) for three (3) attaching unquoted options proposed to be issued to Placement and SPP applicants subject to future shareholder approval.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

GMR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

25/3/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

57,488,388

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07800000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Not applicable.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Rim Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:55:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
