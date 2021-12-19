Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Golden Rim Resources Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMR   AU000000GMR9

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD

(GMR)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Rim Resources : Kada delivers exceptional shallow oxide gold intersection

12/19/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

20 December 2021

For personal use only

KADA DELIVERS EXCEPTIONAL SHALLOW OXIDE GOLD INTERSECTION - 96M @ 3.3 G/T GOLD, INCLUDING 29M @ 8.5 G/T GOLD

West African gold explorer Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX: GMR; Golden Rim or Company) is pleased to announce high-grade gold assay results from its second round of resource definition drilling at the Kada Gold Project (Kada) in Guinea. The assays received are for five reverse circulation (RC) drill holes (totalling 701m).

Highlights

  • Golden Rim's resource definition RC drilling at Kada continues to delineate multiple, broad, sub- parallel zones of gold mineralisation in the Newmont gold resource area.
  • New gold intersections (at 0.3g/t gold cut-off) include:

o KRC023:

22m @ 2.3g/t gold from 20m

7m @ 3.9g/t gold from 81m (hole ended in mineralisation)

  1. KRC023R: 6m @ 7.1g/t gold from 119m

including 1m @ 37.6g/t gold from 119m

9m @ 2.2g/t gold from 129m (hole ended in mineralisation)

o KRC024:

24m @ 1.1g/t gold from 42m

    1. KRC025: 96m @ 3.3g/t gold from 28m including 29m @ 8.5g/t gold from 79m including 2m @ 18.4g/t gold from 79m including 15m @ 13.2g/t gold from 93m
      9m @ 1.2g/t gold from 156m (hole ended in mineralisation).
  • New gold intersections are shallow, and fully or partially oxidised.
  • Extensive additional oxide gold mineralisation located in gaps in the previous drilling.
  • New gold intersection in KRC025 is the best received at Kada to date and is predominantly located outside the current grade-shell model; it remains open at depth and along strike.
  • The new results will add significant ounces and boost the gold grade in the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate which remains on track for delivery in late January 2022.
  • Drilling at Kada to continue through the Christmas/New Year period.

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES ASX:GMR

Level 23, Collins Square Tower Five, 727 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3008

T + 61 3 8677 0829 | E info@goldenrim.com.au | goldenrim.com.au

20 December 2021

For personal use only

Golden Rim's Managing Director, Craig Mackay, said:

"The new shallow oxide intersection of 96m at 3.3g/t gold in KRC025 is the best to date from Kada. It lies in the under-drilled southern portion of the Newmont non-JORC gold resource area and remains open at depth and along strike. We are about to complete a fence of drill holes 80m south of KRC025 to test the southerly extent of this exciting gold mineralisation. The outcome of this drilling is eagerly awaited.

"Our RC drilling at Kada is progressing well and will continue through the Christmas/New Year period. Golden Rim intends to regularly report new results through this time and as we lead up to the delivery of our maiden Mineral Resource estimate scheduled for the end of January 2022."

Figure 1: Drill section 1,224,040mN with new assays for KRC023 - KRC026 & KRC023R.

Kada Resource Definition Drilling

Golden Rim recently commenced its second round of Mineral Resource definition drilling at Kada, focused on an area where Newmont previously outlined a non-JORC gold resource (Figures 2 & 4). New assay results from five infill reverse circulation (RC) holes (KRC023 - KRC026 & KRC023R) for 701m on drill section 1,224,040mN are reported in this announcement (Figure 1).

Drill hole collar details are provided in Table 1 and the hole locations are depicted on Figure 2. All significant new gold intersections (≥5m x g/t gold) are presented in Table 2 and Figure 1.

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES ASX:GMR 2

20 December 2021

For personal use only

Figure 2: Golden Rim's second round of resource definition drilling (purple holes) and preliminary 0.3g/t gold grade shells (blue) prepared after its first round of resource definition drilling in relation to the Newmont gold resource area (green outline); orange boxes indicate under-explored areas with oxide gold mineralisation upside.

The new assay results are highly encouragingwith broad, sub-parallel zones of gold mineralisation obtained in all five holes. Best gold intersections from these holes (0.3g/t gold cut-off) include:

  1. KRC023: 11m @ 0.9g/t gold from 5m 22m @ 2.3g/t gold from 20m including 1m @ 12.9g/t gold from 30m
    7m @ 3.9g/t gold from 81m (hole ended in mineralisation) including 1m @ 10.9g/t gold from 83m

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES ASX:GMR 3

20 December 2021

For personal use only

  1. KRC023R: 6m @ 2.8g/t gold from 19m 11m @ 1.3g/t gold from 47m 13m @ 1.7g/t gold from 75m 6m @ 7.1g/t gold from 119m including 1m @ 37.6g/t gold from 119m

9m @ 2.2g/t gold from 129m (hole ended in mineralisation)

  1. KRC024: 24m @ 1.1g/t gold from 42m
  1. KRC025: 96m @ 3.3g/t gold from 28m including 29m @ 8.5g/t gold from 79m including 2m @ 18.4g/t gold from 79m including 15m @ 13.2g/t gold from 93m

9m @ 1.2g/t gold from 156m (hole ended in mineralisation)

  1. KRC026: 22m @ 0.4g/t gold from 64m

Figure 3: KRC025 drill chips with gold grade (g/t) from 80-120m. The high-grade intercept of 15m @ 13.2g/t from 93m was obtained in oxide material outside Golden Rim's current grade shell model and will add ounces to the maiden Mineral Resource.

The best new gold intersections are located east and west of the previous drilling in fully or partially oxidised material (oxide and transition zones). A number of intersections remain open at depth and along strike. Drilling continues to identify additional gold mineralisation for inclusion in the maiden Mineral Resource estimate. The drilling further confirms the continuity of a deep (>100m) oxide gold blanket, in the centre of the gold resource area, that is more than 650m wide.

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES ASX:GMR 4

20 December 2021

For personal use only

These results are from the second line of drilling completed in this campaign, extending mineralisation beyond Golden Rim's preliminary grade shell modelling and will add significant ounces to the upcoming maiden resource estimate.

KRC023 and KRC023R are twinned holes. KRC023 was abandoned at 90m due to broken ground. These holes were drilled east of Golden Rim's first round of resource definition drilling where mineralisation remained open. Both holes intersected multiple broad gold zones within the oxide zone. It is particularly promising that KRC023R ended in mineralisation (9m @ 2.2g/t gold, hole was stopped at 138m due to broken ground).

KRC024 was drilled to fill in a gap in the drilling coverage identified in preliminary modelling. The hole identified two broad oxide gold zones, as well as multiple narrower gold zones.

KRC025 aimed to extend the gold mineralisation west of the highly mineralised previous drillhole KRC008. Drilling intercepted numerous high-grade gold zones within a broader 96m mineralised window. High-grade zones were characterised by intensely oxidised interbedded tuffs and greywackes, with pervasive haematite alteration and sulphide rich brecciated quartz veins.

It should also be noted that no sample was collected for two intervals in the middle of the 15m @ 13.2g/t intercept from 93m in KRC025 with insufficient sample return due to broken ground, suggesting this zone could be higher grade.

KRC026 was drilled further west of existing modelled mineralisation and intercepted two narrower zones of oxide gold. This will help constrain the ore modelling for the maiden resource estimate.

Current Progress & Next Steps

Golden Rim commenced its second round of resource definition drilling at Kada in November 2021. Current plans are for 42 RC holes totalling 6,550m, to infill the Newmont gold resource area for Kada's maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource estimate scheduled for end January 2022. A total of 21 RC holes (2,940m) have been completed to date (Table 1). Results have now been reported for 12 holes (1,602m) and additional results are expected in the coming weeks as drilling progresses.

In addition, Golden Rim has allocated 2,450m of RC drilling (program total of 9,000m) to commence testing the more highly anomalous bedrock gold areas along the 15km Kada gold corridor, outside the Newmont gold resource area.

It is envisaged that the results from the early holes from this exploration drilling, which are planned immediately north and south of the Newmont gold resource area, can be incorporated into the maiden Mineral Resource estimate and have the potential to add considerable additional ounces (Figure 4).

Representative samples of drill core (635kg) from Kada have arrived in Perth for metallurgical test work to be conducted by ALS Laboratories. The results are expected in March 2022.

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES ASX:GMR 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Rim Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD
05:50pGOLDEN RIM RESOURCES : Kada delivers exceptional shallow oxide gold intersection
PU
12/14Golden rim - kada delivers its widest oxide gold intersection to date, 62m @ 1.3 gt gol..
AQ
12/14Golden Rim Resources Hits Widest Gold Intersection at Guinea's Kada Gold Project
MT
12/13GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES : Kada delivers widest oxide gold intersection to date
PU
12/13Golden Rim Resources Ltd Announces First Assay Results from Its Second Round of Resourc..
CI
11/29GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interests - Pouroulis, Mackay, Davies
PU
11/29GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - GMR
PU
11/26GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GMR
PU
11/25GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - GMR
PU
11/24GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES : Appendix 3G
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,31 M -3,07 M -3,07 M
Net cash 2021 1,64 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,3 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Golden Rim Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig Ross MacKay Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Adonis Pouroulis Non-Executive Chairman
Kathryn Fay Davies Director
Mark Andrew Licciardo Secretary
Richard Zongo Exploration Manager-West Africa Region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD-23.33%20
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.09%47 334
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.21%32 935
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.78%24 441
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.11%18 671
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-8.26%13 810