Golden Rim Resources : Kada delivers exceptional shallow oxide gold intersection

These results are from the second line of drilling completed in this campaign, extending mineralisation beyond Golden Rim's preliminary grade shell modelling and will add significant ounces to the upcoming maiden resource estimate.

KRC023 and KRC023R are twinned holes. KRC023 was abandoned at 90m due to broken ground. These holes were drilled east of Golden Rim's first round of resource definition drilling where mineralisation remained open. Both holes intersected multiple broad gold zones within the oxide zone. It is particularly promising that KRC023R ended in mineralisation (9m @ 2.2g/t gold, hole was stopped at 138m due to broken ground).

KRC024 was drilled to fill in a gap in the drilling coverage identified in preliminary modelling. The hole identified two broad oxide gold zones, as well as multiple narrower gold zones.

KRC025 aimed to extend the gold mineralisation west of the highly mineralised previous drillhole KRC008. Drilling intercepted numerous high-grade gold zones within a broader 96m mineralised window. High-grade zones were characterised by intensely oxidised interbedded tuffs and greywackes, with pervasive haematite alteration and sulphide rich brecciated quartz veins.

It should also be noted that no sample was collected for two intervals in the middle of the 15m @ 13.2g/t intercept from 93m in KRC025 with insufficient sample return due to broken ground, suggesting this zone could be higher grade.

KRC026 was drilled further west of existing modelled mineralisation and intercepted two narrower zones of oxide gold. This will help constrain the ore modelling for the maiden resource estimate.

Current Progress & Next Steps

Golden Rim commenced its second round of resource definition drilling at Kada in November 2021. Current plans are for 42 RC holes totalling 6,550m, to infill the Newmont gold resource area for Kada's maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource estimate scheduled for end January 2022. A total of 21 RC holes (2,940m) have been completed to date (Table 1). Results have now been reported for 12 holes (1,602m) and additional results are expected in the coming weeks as drilling progresses.

In addition, Golden Rim has allocated 2,450m of RC drilling (program total of 9,000m) to commence testing the more highly anomalous bedrock gold areas along the 15km Kada gold corridor, outside the Newmont gold resource area.

It is envisaged that the results from the early holes from this exploration drilling, which are planned immediately north and south of the Newmont gold resource area, can be incorporated into the maiden Mineral Resource estimate and have the potential to add considerable additional ounces (Figure 4).

Representative samples of drill core (635kg) from Kada have arrived in Perth for metallurgical test work to be conducted by ALS Laboratories. The results are expected in March 2022.