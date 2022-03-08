Golden Rim Resources : Outstanding gold recoveries from Kada metallurgical testwork
03/08/2022 | 05:41pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
9 March 2022
GOLDEN RIM RECEIVES OUTSTANDING GOLD RECOVERIES FROM KADA METALLURGICAL TESTWORK
Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX: GMR; Golden Rim or Company) is pleased to report scoping-level metallurgical testwork for its Kada Gold Project (Kada) in Guinea has returned outstanding gold recoveries for oxide ore types, and very good recoveries for transition and fresh ore types. The majority of the defined Kada resource is oxide, and the Company is targeting additional oxide mineralisation.
HIGHLIGHTS
Metallurgical testwork for Kada demonstrates gold mineralisation isfree-millingwith high gold recoveries and can be processed with the conventional carbon-in-leach (CIL) process.
Key conclusions from the testwork are:
Estimated cyanide leach recoveries for oxide ores are95-97%.
Estimated cyanide leach recoveries for transition and fresh ores are88%.
Very good leaching kinetics were exhibited by the oxide ores with extractable gold dissolved within 24 hours.
An optimum grind size of 80% passing75 microns was identified. o Comminution results exhibited Medium Hardness. o Neither gravity concentration nor oxygen injection is required.
Metallurgical consultant Minescope Services (Minescope) supervised the work at ALS Laboratories (ALS) in Perth
Kada has a maiden JORC 2012 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 930,000oz gold1, including 670,000oz shallow oxide-transitional gold.
Golden Rim's Managing Director, Craig Mackay, said:
"The outstanding gold recoveries observed in the preliminary metallurgical testwork is a major milestone for the Kada Gold Project, enabling a conventional processing operation.
"These recoveries, on the back of our recently announced maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 930,000 ounces of gold, allow us to begin aggressively drilling numerous targets along the Kada Gold Corridor, confident the deposit can provide free-milling ore to a conventional process."
1. ASX Announcement: Kada Maiden Mineral Resource 930koz Gold dated 3 March 2022: Inferred Mineral Resource of 25.5Mt at 1.1g/t gold for 930,000oz, including oxide-transition material of 17.7Mt at 1.2g/t gold for 670,000oz.
9 March 2022
ASX: GMR
KADA METALLURGICAL TESTWORK
Golden Rim engaged Minescope to undertake a scoping-level metallurgical testwork program on diamond drill composites from Kada. The testwork was undertaken on four composite gold mineralised intercepts, representing the four major Kada oxidation states: oxide mineralisation (laterite and saprolite), transitional mineralisation and fresh rock mineralisation.
The scope of the test work program included:
Whole of ore cyanidation and gravity/cyanidation amenability.
Comminution testwork (ball mill work indices).
Optimisation of grind size.
Oxygenation requirements (if any).
Trace element analysis.
The metallurgical testwork program was completed by ALS in Perth under the technical supervision of Minescope. The testwork program provides a sound basis for scoping and economic studies and will assist with targeting of resource extensional and infill drilling during 2022.
SAMPLES
Four composite samples with a total weight of 660kg were selected by Minescope from the Kada deposit within the oxide (laterite & saprolite) transitional and fresh rock types. The use of composite samples allowed for robust analysis by oxidation state. All samples were quarter HQ3 diamond drill
core. Sample details are listed in Table 1 and Appendix 1. Table 1: Kada Gold Project Metallurgical Sample Details
Composite
Combined interval
Combined mass
Estimated Au
Interval Count
length (m)
(kg)
(g/t)
Laterite
33
40.3
1.23
42
Saprolite
229
275.2
1.59
289
Transitional
136
159.9
1.03
173
Fresh
153
187.0
1.15
195
Total/Average
550
662.4
1.31
699
SUMMARY
Minescope reported the following conclusions to Golden Rim:
There is no statistically significant difference between the leach residue gold assays of the whole of ore leach and the gravity/leach tests.
Using the optimum 80% passing (P80) 75 microns, it was found that:
GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES ASX:GMR2
9 March 2022
ASX: GMR
Whole of ore cyanide consumptions ranged from 0.1kg/t for fresh rock to 0.5kg/t for transitional rock.
Whole of ore lime consumptions ranged from 1kg/t for the fresh rock to 5.8kg/t for the laterite.
The optimum conditions were assessed and found to be:
Grind size approximately P80 75 microns.
24 hours whole of ore leach residence time.
Oxygen injection is not required, however an assessment of pre-aeration and litharge addition on transitional and fresh material leaching performance should be considered.
Comminution testwork gave results of 9.7 - 12.6 kWh/t Bond Ball Mill Work Index (BBWi). Comparison against a database consisting of thousands of tests shows that all results fall below the mean for the database and are classified as Medium Hardness on the scale; Soft, Medium, Hard and Very Hard.
DETAILED METALLURGICAL RESULTS
Communition Testwork
Bond ball mill grindability testwork was conducted on each of the four composites, as detailed in Table 2.
Table 2: Bond Ball Mill Grindability Testwork Results
BBWi RESULTS SUMMARY
Closing
Bulk
Product in
Average
80 %
80 %
Bond Ball Mill
Sample ID
Screen
Passing
Passing
Density
the Feed
Product
Work Index
Size
Feed Size
Product Size
(t/m³)
(%)
(g/rev)
(kWh/t)
(µm)
(µm)
(µm)
Laterite Master
106
1.56
41.4
1.57
1975
67
11.6
Composite
Saprolite Master
106
1.47
68.6
1.81
560
59
11.7
Composite
Trans Master
106
1.73
39.4
1.98
1962
68
9.7
Composite
Fresh Master
106
1.89
14.3
1.57
2570
81
12.6
Composite
Leach Optimisation
Two processing options were assessed; whole ore cyanidation and gravity concentration with cyanidation of the gravity tailings. Both techniques were conducted on the composite samples of each ore type.
GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES ASX:GMR3
9 March 2022
ASX: GMR
Whole of Ore Cyanidation
Rolling bottle cyanidation tests were conducted to determine the relationship between fineness of grind, gold leaching kinetics and ultimate extraction levels. Tests were conducted using industry- standard procedures.
Results showed that laterite and saprolite samples exhibited rapid leaching kinetics and high overall gold extractions (95 to 97%). For all the composites, the overwhelming majority of gold is extracted after 24 hours (Figure 1).
The gold extraction is not overly sensitive to grind fineness (Figure 1), however the lowest tailings grades tend to be associated with the finest grind (P80 of 75µm).
Figure 1: Selected Au leach extraction (48h) vs Grind P80
Gravity concentration with cyanidation
Gravity concentration and cyanidation tests were conducted, as follows:
Grind 5kg to a P80 75 micron and pass it through a Knelson concentrator.
Intensively cyanide the Knelson gravity concentrate to recover gold.
Combine the Knelson gravity tailings with the intensive cyanide leach tailings (gravity concentrate).
Subject the combined tailings to a rolling bottle cyanidation test (P80, 75 microns) without oxygen injection.
GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES ASX:GMR4
9 March 2022
ASX: GMR
Testwork results are summarised as follows:
Table 3: Gravity/Cyanidation Test Results, No oxygen injection (P80 of 75µm)
TEST
Composite
Calc'd
Calc'd
Leach
Gravity
Leach Au
Total Au
NaCN
Lime
Head
Gravity
Residue
Au
Recovery
Recovery
Cons*
Cons*
Grade
Tail Au
Au g/t
Recovery
%
%
kg/t
kg/t
Au g/t
g/t
48h
%
AM1350
Laterite
1.37
1.03
0.06
25.0
71.0
96.0
0.3
5.5
AM1351
Saprolite
1.51
1.02
0.08
32.7
62.0
94.7
0.3
1.5
AM1352
Transitional
1.41
1.05
0.15
25.6
63.7
89.3
0.3
1.7
AM1353
Fresh
1.41
1.02
0.16
27.8
60.9
88.7
0.2
0.9
*Cons = Consumption
Results showed that gold leaching from the laterite and saprolite gravity tailings were complete within 12 hours, whereas minor incremental gold dissolution occurred between 24 and 48 hours for the transitional and fresh gravity tailings (Figure 2).
Figure 2: Au leach extraction kinetics (P80 75µm)
GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES ASX:GMR5
