Golden Rim Resources : Outstanding gold recoveries from Kada metallurgical testwork

GOLDEN RIM RECEIVES OUTSTANDING GOLD RECOVERIES FROM KADA METALLURGICAL TESTWORK

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX: GMR; Golden Rim or Company) is pleased to report scoping-level metallurgical testwork for its Kada Gold Project (Kada) in Guinea has returned outstanding gold recoveries for oxide ore types, and very good recoveries for transition and fresh ore types. The majority of the defined Kada resource is oxide, and the Company is targeting additional oxide mineralisation.

HIGHLIGHTS

Metallurgical testwork for Kada demonstrates gold mineralisation is free-milling with high gold recoveries and can be processed with the conventional carbon-in-leach ( CIL ) process.

Key conclusions from the testwork are:

Estimated cyanide leach recoveries for oxide ores are 95-97% .

Estimated cyanide leach recoveries for transition and fresh ores are 88% .

Very good leaching kinetics were exhibited by the oxide ores with extractable gold dissolved within 24 hours.

An optimum grind size of 80% passing 75 microns was identified. o Comminution results exhibited Medium Hardness .

o Neither gravity concentration nor oxygen injection is required.

Metallurgical consultant Minescope Services ( Minescope ) supervised the work at ALS Laboratories ( ALS ) in Perth

Kada has a maiden JORC 2012 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 930,000oz gold 1 , including 670,000oz shallow oxide-transitional gold.

Golden Rim's Managing Director, Craig Mackay, said:

"The outstanding gold recoveries observed in the preliminary metallurgical testwork is a major milestone for the Kada Gold Project, enabling a conventional processing operation.

"These recoveries, on the back of our recently announced maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 930,000 ounces of gold, allow us to begin aggressively drilling numerous targets along the Kada Gold Corridor, confident the deposit can provide free-milling ore to a conventional process."