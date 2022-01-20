Golden Rim Resources : Relodged GMR continues to identify gold mineralisation

Golden Rim's Managing Director, Craig Mackay, said:

"The resource definition drilling at Kada is now complete and we are waiting on the assays for the last 17 holes. We expect to deliver the maiden Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) during February 2022, an impressive achievement given we acquired an interest in the project 12 months ago.

After successfully delineating the high-grade central core at Kada, our resource definition drilling then moved north and south to expand the resource beyond the original Newmont resource drilling. Results from holes KRC028-37 are particularly encouraging as they have identified continuous mineralisation beyond the resource area outlined by Newmont and represent an opportunity to significantly increase the overall size of Golden Rim's MRE.

Following completion of the resource definition drilling, we have subsequently commenced our exploration RC drilling along the Kada gold corridor and we have a number of exciting target areas to test that have the potential to add more ounces to the Kada gold inventory moving forward."

Figure 1: Golden Rim's second round of resource definition drilling (purple holes) and preliminary 0.3g/t gold grade shells (blue) prepared after its first round of resource definition drilling in relation to the Newmont gold resource area (green outline); orange boxes indicate under-explored areas with oxide gold mineralisation upside.