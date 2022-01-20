Golden Rim Resources : Relodged GMR continues to identify gold mineralisation
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
20 January 2022
GOLDEN RIM CONTINUES TO IDENTIFY
ADDITIONAL GOLD MINERALISATION AT KADA
NOTE: Relodged as Figure captions were missing for Figures 2, 3 and 4.
West African gold explorer Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX: GMR; Golden Rim or Company) is pleased to announce gold assay results from its second round of resource definition drilling at the Kada Gold Project (Kada) in Guinea. The assays received are for 18 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes (totalling 2,541m).
Highlights
Golden Rim's resource definition RC drilling at Kada continues to delineatemultiple, broad, sub- parallel zones of gold mineralisation.
New gold intersections (at 0.3g/t gold cut-off) include:
oKRC029: 30m @ 0.8g/t gold from 60m, including 14m @ 1.3g/t gold from 60m 6m @ 3.3g/t gold from 115m, including 1m @ 12.3g/t gold from 115m
KRC034:9m @ 1.9g/t gold from 27m 13m @ 1.1g/t gold from 48m
KRC035:18m @ 0.8g/t gold from 136m (ended in mineralisation)
KRC036: 9m @ 2.6g/t gold from 71m
KRC043:9m @ 2.9g/t gold from 44m, including 4m @ 5.7g/t gold from 48m 5m @ 2.0g/t gold from 85m (ended in mineralisation)
Consistent mineralisation between drillholes demonstrates continuous nature of gold at Kada.
New results toadd significant ounces in the planned maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).
Second round of resource definition drilling has now been completed;46 holes for 6,796m.
Assays for the last17 holes of the resource definition drilling are pending; results expected by end January 2022.
The MRE now scheduled for delivery in February 2022so as to include the outstanding assay results.
Exploration RC drilling has now commenced along the Kada gold corridor;2,450m of drilling planned.
Golden Rim's Managing Director, Craig Mackay, said:
"The resource definition drilling at Kada is now complete and we are waiting on the assays for the last 17 holes. We expect to deliver the maiden Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) during February 2022, an impressive achievement given we acquired an interest in the project 12 months ago.
After successfully delineating the high-grade central core at Kada, our resource definition drilling then moved north and south to expand the resource beyond the original Newmont resource drilling. Results from holes KRC028-37 are particularly encouraging as they have identified continuous mineralisation beyond the resource area outlined by Newmont and represent an opportunity to significantly increase the overall size of Golden Rim's MRE.
Following completion of the resource definition drilling, we have subsequently commenced our exploration RC drilling along the Kada gold corridor and we have a number of exciting target areas to test that have the potential to add more ounces to the Kada gold inventory moving forward."
Figure 1: Golden Rim's second round of resource definition drilling (purple holes) and preliminary 0.3g/t gold grade shells (blue) prepared after its first round of resource definition drilling in relation to the Newmont gold resource area (green outline); orange boxes indicate under-explored areas with oxide gold mineralisation upside.
Kada Resource Definition Drilling
Golden Rim has now completed a second round of Mineral Resource definition drilling at Kada, focused on an area where Newmont previously outlined a non-JORC gold resource (Figure 1). New assay results from 18 infill RC holes (KRC027 - KRC044) for 2,541m are reported in this announcement, assays for 17 holes remain outstanding and will be reported as soon as available.
Drill hole collar details are provided in Table 1 and the hole locations are depicted on Figure 1. All
significant new gold intersections (≥5m x g/t gold) are presented in Table 2.
New assay results are encouragingwith sub-parallel zones of gold mineralisation obtained in most holes. Best gold intersections from these holes (0.3g/t gold cut-off) include:
KRC027: 19m @ 0.7g/t gold from 25m
KRC028:9m @ 1.1g/t gold from 31m (ended in mineralisation)
including 3m @ 2.7g/t gold from 35m
KRC029: 19m @ 0.6g/t gold from 24m 30m @ 0.8g/t gold from 60m
6m @ 3.3g/t gold from 115m
KRC030: 16m @ 0.7g/t gold from 86m
KRC033: 14m @ 0.8g/t gold from 17m
KRC034:9m @ 1.9g/t gold from 27m 13m @ 1.1g/t gold from 48m 16m @ 0.8g/t gold from 69m
11m @ 1.2g/t gold from 101m
KRC035:18m @ 0.8g/t gold from 136m (ended in mineralisation)
KRC036: 9m @ 2.6g/t gold from 71m
KRC043:9m @ 2.9g/t gold from 44m including 4m @ 5.7g/t gold from 48m 5m @ 2.0g/t gold from 85m (ended in mineralisation)
KRC044: 17m @ 0.6g/t gold from 20m
The best new gold intersections are predominantly located east and west of previous drilling in fully or partially oxidised material (oxide and transition zones). Several intersections remain open at depth and along strike. The second round of resource definition drilling continues to identify additional gold mineralisation beyond Golden Rim's preliminary grade shell modelling (depicted in Figure 1) and
represents an opportunity to add significant ounces to the upcoming maiden Mineral Resource estimate.
KRC027 to KRC030 were drilled on section 1,224,360mN (Figure 2). These drillholes intersected significant additional gold mineralisation east and west of the limited historical Newmont drilling. This mineralisation demonstrates strong continuity over multiple holes and remains open at depth.
Figure 2: Drill section 1,224,360mN with new assays for KRC027 - KRC030
KRC027 infilled a gap in the previous drilling and intercepted numerous new oxide gold zones further east than the initial Newmont non-JORC gold resource area. The gold zones are associated with haematite-quartz-tourmaline rich volcanic tuffs.
KRC028 was drilled further east again, to test the down-dip potential of Newmont hole TRC19 (31m at 0.9g/t from 32m). This hole successfully extended mineralisation into the fresh rock below TRC19, as well as discovering multiple, narrow zones of oxide gold. The hole ended in mineralisation.
KRC029 successfully extended these newly discovered gold zones and was mineralised towards the end of the hole. Golden Rim is planning follow-up diamond drilling in this area with the objective of extending the multiple zones of gold mineralisation that remain open at depth.
KRC031 to KRC034 were drilled on section 1,224,520mN (Figure 3). This is 80m south of KRC001- KRC004 which were drilled as part of Golden Rim's Phase 1 RC drilling in June 2021, and where KRC001 intersected a thick zone of oxide gold mineralisation, 46m at 1.3g/t gold, associated with iron-rich quartz +/- tourmaline veins hosted in interbedded greywackes and tuffs, with strong sericite
alteration. KRC034 intercepted the best mineralisation with multiple broad gold zones in both oxide and fresh rock.
Figure 3: Drill section 1,224,520mN with new assays for KRC031 - KRC034.
KRC035 to KRC037 were drilled on section 1,224,440mN, another area with very little historic drilling. Multiple zones of mineralisation were identified across both KRC035 and KRC036, while KRC037 was abandoned at 30m due to blockages. KRC035 ended in mineralisation.
KRC038 and KRC039 were drilled on section 1,224,600mN, east and west of Golden Rim's Phase 1 RC drilling (KRC001-4). KRC038 successfully extended mineralized zones down-dip from the previous drilling.
KRC040-42 were drilled 80m south of Golden Rim's previous intercept of 96m @ 3.3g/t gold in KRC025. KRC042 ended in mineralisation although overall, mineralisation was less consistent in these holes.
KRC043 and KRC044 were drilled on section 1,224,120mN, to extend mineralisation east and west of historic drilling. Both holes intercepted multiple zones of gold mineralisation in both oxide and transitional material. KRC043 ended in mineralisation at 90m due to a blockage, but another twin hole, KRC043B, was drilled to test mineralisation at depth (results pending).
