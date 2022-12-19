Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Golden Rim Resources Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMR   AU000000GMR9

GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD

(GMR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11 2022-12-19 am EST
0.0290 AUD    0.00%
03:01pGolden Rim Resources looks to increase gold inventory at Kada
AQ
03:01pGolden Rim Resources looks to increase gold inventory at Kada
EQ
12/18Golden Rim Resources Starts RC Drilling Program at Guinea's Kada Oxide Gold Project; Shares Jump 7%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Rim Resources looks to increase gold inventory at Kada

12/19/2022 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Golden Rim Resources Ltd
Golden Rim Resources looks to increase gold inventory at Kada

19.12.2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

19.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Golden Rim Resources Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000GMR9
EQS News ID: 1516995

 
End of News EQS News Service

1516995  19.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1516995&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD
03:01pGolden Rim Resources looks to increase gold inventory at Kada
AQ
03:01pGolden Rim Resources looks to increase gold inventory at Kada
EQ
12/18Golden Rim Resources Starts RC Drilling Program at Guinea's Kada Oxide Gold Project; Sh..
MT
12/09Golden Rim Resources to Raise AU$8.3 Million for Guinean Gold Project; Shares Fall 3%
MT
12/07Golden Rim Resources Chair Plans to Resign
MT
11/24Golden Rim Resources Ltd Appoints Dr. Doug Jones as Non Executive Director, Effective D..
CI
10/31Golden Rim Resources Appoints CEO
MT
10/30Golden Rim Resources Ltd Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/30Golden Rim Resources Ltd Announces Craig Mackay Will Step Down as Managing Director
CI
10/17Golden Rim Resources Finds New Priority Targets Outside Main Resource of Guinean Gold P..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,14  0,09  0,09 
Net income 2022 -2,28 M -1,53 M -1,53 M
Net cash 2022 2,61 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,4 M 7,61 M 7,63 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 124 090 911x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Golden Rim Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,03 AUD
Average target price 0,13 AUD
Spread / Average Target 348%
Managers and Directors
Tim Strong Chief Executive Officer
Adonis Pouroulis Non-Executive Chairman
Kathryn Fay Davies Director
Douglas Alan Jones Non-Executive Director
Mark Andrew Licciardo Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN RIM RESOURCES LTD-79.29%8
NEWMONT CORPORATION-25.60%36 623
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-3.78%29 768
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-3.91%23 237
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.71%17 612
POLYUS-35.94%17 505