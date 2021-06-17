Golden Share Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results from its Annual and Special Shareholder's Meeting (the "AGM") held on June 17, 2021 in Markham, Ontario.

A total of 22.77 million common shares, representing approximately 57.13% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the AGM. Golden Share shareholders voted strongly in favour of each item of business put before the AGM, with over 98.92% of the votes being cast in favour of each of the appointment of Kreston GTA LLP as auditors, the approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan and the election of each of Zhen Huang, Wes Roberts, David Graham, Nick Zeng, Caitlin Carpe and Demin (Fleming) Huang as directors for the ensuing year.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corporation is a mineral exploration company focusing on the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

