Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Golden Share Resources Corporation    GSH   CA38120P1099

GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION

(GSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Share Announces the Drilling Program at Sandridge, Appointment of New Directors and President, Grant of Options

03/01/2021 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company commences its Sandridge Project ("Sandridge" or "Project") drill program.

The Sandridge Project is 100% owned by Golden Share and is located approximately 150 km east of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Project is hosted in the interpreted projection of the Winston Lake Greenstone Belt ("WLGB") within the northern part of the Wawa terrane of the Archean-age Superior province. The WLGB hosts three past-producing mines: Zenith, Winston Lake and Pick Lake. Approximately 180,000 tons at 16.6% zinc was mined at the Zenith mine between 1966 and 1970. Past production at the Winston Lake and Pick Lake mines was approximately three million tons at 14.1% zinc and 1.0% copper, and 172,956 tons at 9.9% zinc and 0.7% copper, respectively. Mining operations at Winston Lake and Pick Lake ceased in 1998. All three deposits are classified as bimodal-mafic volcanic-hosted massive sulphide ("VMS")-type. Historical geophysical data suggest that the favourable WLGB stratigraphy hosting the Winston Lake and Pick Lake extends northwest into the Sandridge area, which is approximately 8 km northwest of the former Winston Lake Mine.

The Company has contracted First Nation-owned Niigaani Drilling of Gull Bay, Ontario, to conduct the drill program. Drilling is expected to be completed within two weeks, with assay results to follow.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Demin (Fleming) Huang and Ms. Caitlin Carpe to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company also appointed Mr. Demin (Fleming) Huang as President of the Company.

Mr. Huang, CPA, CMA, has over 20 years of administration and corporate finance experience in different industries, including mining exploration. Currently, Mr. Huang is the CFO and Vice President of the Company. He is also a director of one public and several private junior mining companies.

Ms. Carpe, B.A.(Hons.), P1, is a Paralegal Licensee of the Law Society of Ontario and is a Legal Assistant. Prior to joining her current firm, Caitlin represented clients before the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, Landlord and Tenant Board, Ontario Labour Board, and Ontario Small Claims Court. She has served on the ad Hoc committee for the development of Humber College's 1-year Paralegal Certificate program. Caitlin holds a B.A. with Honours in Political Science and a Graduate Certificate in Paralegal Studies.

The Company announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain consultants and directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 250,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, of which 150,000 options are exercisable for 3 years and 100,000 options are exercisable for 5 years.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert S. Middleton, P. Eng., who is acting as Qualified Person for the drilling program under the NI 43-101 requirements.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corporation is a mineral exploration company focusing on the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

WARNING: Certain statements or program in this press release may be forward-looking, including those with respect to the timing and content of up-coming work programs, geological interpretations, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information reported on the third-party adjacent properties and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Project

For more information, please visit www.goldenshare.ca or contact:

Golden Share Resources Corporation
Nick Zeng, President & CEO
E-mail: info@goldenshare.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75676


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION
08:35aGolden Share Announces the Drilling Program at Sandridge, Appointment of New ..
NE
02/08Golden Share To Sell Basking Project
NE
01/18GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES  : Provides Projects' Updates and Grants Options
PU
01/18Golden Share Provides Projects' Updates and Grants Options
NE
2020GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES  : Receives Second Cash Payment in Accord with Its Agreem..
AQ
2020GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES  : Receives Second Cash Payment in Accord With Its Agreem..
PU
2020Golden Share Receives Second Cash Payment in Accord with Its Agreement to Sel..
NE
2020GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES  : Stakes Petawanga Project and Grants Options
PU
2020Golden Share Stakes Petawanga Project and Grants Options
NE
2020GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORP  : oration - Early Warning Report
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 1,38 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net Debt 2019 0,33 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,80x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,93 M 4,67 M 4,67 M
EV / Sales 2018 663x
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Golden Share Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nian Qing Zeng Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Zhen Huang Independent Director
David Bruce Graham Independent Director
George Wesley D. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION20.00%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-9.20%43 521
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.10%33 253
POLYUS-7.75%25 257
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.37%16 109
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.42%15 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ