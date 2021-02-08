Log in
Golden Share To Sell Basking Project

02/08/2021 | 08:35am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Agreement with an arm-length third party to sell its whole interest in the Basking Project for cash consideration of CA$300,000. The Company already received the payment. For more information about the Basking Project, please refer to the Company's press release of May 28, 2019.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corporation is a mineral exploration company focusing on the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit www.goldenshare.ca or contact:

Golden Share Resources Corporation
Nick Zeng, President & CEO
E-mail: info@goldenshare.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73779


© Newsfilecorp 2021
