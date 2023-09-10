Golden Spike Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on identifying, acquiring and unlocking value in mineral opportunities in Canada and other low-risk jurisdictions. The Company holds the rights to acquire 100% interest in the Gregory River Property. The Gregory River Property covers approximately 3,425 hectares and is comprised of 17, with contiguous mineral licences, which consolidates the majority of the belt under Golden Spike. The licences are located on the west coast of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, 42 kilometers (km) north northwest of the city of Corner Brook, and 53 km west of the city of Deer Lake. The Property lies approximately 27 km north-northeast of the York Harbour deposit, a Cyprus-type, copper-zinc-silver VMS deposit. The Companyâs wholly owned subsidiary is Golden Horizon Exploration Corp., which is an exploration stage company.

Sector Diversified Mining