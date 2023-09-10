90,000 Stock Options of Golden Spike Resources Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023. These Stock Options will be under lockup for 730 days starting from 10-SEP-2021 to 10-SEP-2023.
An aggregate of 600,000 Share Options and 2,100,000 of common shares will be held under escrow and released as to1/10th on the date of Final QT Exchange Bulletin and remaining shares in on the dates that are 6 months, 12 months, and 18 months, 24 months, 30 months and 36 months after the Listing Date
