Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE: GLDS) (OTCQB: GSPRF) (FSE: L5Y) ("Golden Spike" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreement with an arm's length third party of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 562,500 common shares (each, a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.08 per Share, to settle a total indebtedness of CAD$45,000 (the "Transaction").

The Company determined to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with Shares to preserve its cash for operations. The Transaction is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All Shares issued pursuant to the Transaction will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

About Golden Spike

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE: GLDS) (OTCQB: GSPRF) (FSE: L5Y) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and unlocking value in mineral opportunities in Canada and other low-risk jurisdictions. The Company currently holds 100% interest in the 3,425-hectare Gregory River Property in Newfoundland, strategically centered over an approximate 11-kilometer-long stretch of the Gregory River VMS-belt, a north-northeast trending corridor of very prospective ground with potential to host Cyprus-type polymetallic VMS deposits. In addition, the Property hosts a cluster of historically explored, high-grade, copper ±gold vein structures.

