Certain Ordinary Shares of Golden Star Acquisition Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-OCT-2023.

October 28, 2023 Share

Certain Ordinary Shares of Golden Star Acquisition Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-OCT-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 1-MAY-2023 to 29-OCT-2023.



Details:

The sponsor and officers and directors have agreed that the company will not offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, without the prior written consent of Ladenburg Thalmann for a period of 180 days after the date of this prospectus, any units, warrants, ordinary shares or any other securities convertible into, or exercisable, or exchangeable for, ordinary shares; provided, however, that we may (1) issue and sell the private placement units, (2) issue and sell the additional units to cover our underwriters? over-allotment option (if any), (3) register with the SEC pursuant to an agreement to be entered into concurrently with the issuance and sale of the securities in this offering, the resale of the private placement units and the underlying securities and the founder shares, and (4) issue securities in connection with our initial business combination.