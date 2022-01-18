Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSPT   US38119W2061

GOLDEN STAR ENTERPRISES LTD.

(GSPT)
Summary 
Summary

Enigmai Ltd., Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Provides Update on Software Development and Testing Status

01/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
Claymont, DE, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCPink: GSPT) (the “Company”) updates progress of wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai Ltd.’s (“Enigmai”) ongoing development of its upgraded Client software suite for workforce management.

In the past, the Company has reported that Enigmai has been working on upgrading the Client component of its WorkForce Management (WFM) software. Today, we are happy to report that the development has been completed and the Enigmai team has started User Acceptance Tests (“UAT”). 

During this phase, the WFM software will go under rigorous testing to ensure that the new Client interface development is complete and that it meets the expected performance protocols. After the UAT phase is complete, the Enigmai team will install the upgraded system for existing clients.

Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, commented, “The WFM product development has run smoothly to date, meeting anticipated timelines; I am very pleased with the progress. The entire team has worked very hard to stay on track with the timeline while maintaining the high-quality expectations for Enigmai’s second-generation WFM product. We are concluding our development work on the Client update for the WFM software suite and are on course to meet expansion plans for Enigmai in 2022.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009.  As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


