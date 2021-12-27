Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Reports Success at Telco 2021, Israel

CLAYMONT, DE, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) is pleased to report that attendance at Telco 2021 by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai Ltd., earlier this month in Israel was a great success. This prestigious event, which was attended by some of Israel’s largest call centers, provided the perfect venue for Enigmai to showcase its innovative Workforce Management (WFM) solution to a wide range of participants.

The event was organized by Lior Lurye, the pre-eminent consulting CEO at Lior Lurye Computer Applications Ltd., an industry leader in Call Center solutions in Israel for over 20 years. Lior Lurye has worked with the largest and most recognized companies in the Israeli market, specializing in the industry intersection between call center operations, services, and technology.

Enigmai operated a booth at the event, and Mr. Ziv Shalev, Enigmai’s head of Sales, described the event as a “significant milestone” for Enigmai. The team was occupied, from event open to close, answering questions from potential clients and showcasing the WFM product live. The team also hosted existing clients at the booth, reinforcing the software’s success for potential clients that were eager to learn more about the product.

Mrs. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development for Enigmai, commented, “The team was very busy during the event, and they didn’t stop talking from the time the doors opened until the event closed. I believe that there is no better indication of the high-level interest our product brings. Our sales team will have a substantial workload in the coming weeks as we follow up with each of the potential clients that attended our booth. Management believes that the event was a great success, and we expect to see the results with new clients onboarding in 2022.”

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, continued, “This conference was the second trade event for Enigmai this year in Israel. I was very pleased to learn of the continuing strong interest in our product in the local market. I am confident that under the guidance of our Enigmai team our WFM offering will bring great results in fiscal 2022.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

