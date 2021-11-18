Log in
Golden Star Enterprises : September 30, 2021 Quarterly Disclosure with Financial Statements

11/18/2021
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

2803 Philadelphia Pike

Suite B #565

Claymont, DE 19703

_______________________________

Company Telephone: 1-888-680-8033

Company Website: www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

Company E-Mail: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

SIC Code: 2999

Quarterly Report

For the Six Month Period Ending: September 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 96,111,202

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 96,022,213

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 67,843,334

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

September 13, 1993, Incorporated as Power Direct, Inc.

January 31, 2000, name changed to 2U Online.com

October 8, 2003, name changed to Golden Spirit Minerals Ltd.

October 19, 2004, name changed to Golden Spirit Mining Ltd.

July 18, 2005, name changed to Golden Spirit Gaming Ltd.

June 30, 2006, name changed to Golden Spirit Enterprises Ltd.

November 29, 2011, name changed to Terralene Fuels Corporation

July 15, 2013, name changed to Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The Company's state of incorporation during the past five years is Delaware under the name Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Current Standing: Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

N/A

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

On October 27, 2020, the Company entered into an acquisition agreement with the shareholders of Enigmai Ltd., an enterprise software company established in 2009 which offers clients a workforce management system solution, whereby the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Enigmai Ltd in exchange for 20,000,000 restricted common shares of the Company. The Company further agreed to pay a finder's fee of 2,000,000 shares to third parties. The transaction closed effective October 31, 2020 and the Company administratively issued the shares on November 24, 2020, making Enigmai Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

On November 4, 2020, the then Board of Directors and officers resigned and Eliav Kling and Louis Shefsky were appointed to the Board of Directors and as officers of the Company thus effecting a change in control of the Company.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

2803 Philadelphia Pike, Suite B #565, Claymont, DE 19703

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

4 Ehud Manor, Kfar Yona, 4037003, Israel

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

GSPT

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

38119W 20 6

Par or stated value:

$0.0001

Total shares authorized:

500,000,000

as of date: November 8, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

96,111,202

as of date: November 8, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2

15,838,185

as of date: November 8, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

164

as of date: November 8, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

N/A

Transfer Agent

Name:

VStock Transfer, LLC

Phone:

212-828-8436

Email:

info@vstocktransfer.com

Address:

18 Lafayette Place,

Woodmere, NY 11598

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date December 31, 2019

Common: 20,160,926

Preferred: 0

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

10/27/2020

New

5,555,556*

Common

$0.0065

Yes

Ilya Aharon

Debt Settlement

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

10/27/2020

New

1,851,852*

Common

$0.0065

Yes

Limitless AI,

Debt Settlement

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Inc., the

individual with

investment

control is Yoav

Kahiri

11/24/2020

New

200,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Adam Robert

Acquisition

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Littas

11/24/2020

New

200,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Sam Alexander

Acquisition

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Senghal

11/242/2020

New

1,000,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Ilan Regev

Acquisition

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

11/24/2020

New

1,000,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Itiel Efrat

Acquisition

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

11/24/2020

New

1,000,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Nimrod Elmish

Acquisition

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

11/24/2020

New

2,800,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Doris Yakia

Acquisition

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

11/24/2020

New

800,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Yaron Gal Weis

Acquisition

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

11/24/2020

New

3,000,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Dimitry

Acquisition

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Solomovich

11/24/2020

New

3,000,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Nimrod Moatty

Acquisition

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

11/24/2020

New

8,000,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Ofir Herzas

Acquisition

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

11/24/2020

New

1,000,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Gilhad Pinhas

Acquisition

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

12/04/2020

New

2,250,000

Common

$0.0145

Yes

Efraim Babayov

Consulting

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

12/04/2020

New

2,400,000

Common

$0.0145

Yes

Ruben Yakubov

Consulting

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

12/04/2020

New

8,975,000

Common

$0.0145

Yes

Louis Shefsky

Compensation

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

agreement

12/04/2020

New

2,925,000

Common

$0.0145

Yes

Boaz Kahiri

Consulting

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

12/04/2020

New

1,725,000

Common

$0.0145

Yes

Michael

Consulting

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Pesakhzon

01/01/2021

New

10,714,286^

Common

$0.014

No

Eliav Kling

Compensation

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Agreement

03/29/2021

New

304,165

Common

$0.0493

No

Eitel Muskal

Employment

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Agreement

03/29/2021

New

4,108,400

Common

$0.007

Yes

Yohanan

Debt Settlement

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Aharon

05/15/2021

New

26,266

Common

$0.4716

Yes

Eital Muskal

Employment

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Agreement

06/15/2021

New

6,896,552

Common

$0.0073

Yes

Rosa Shimonov

Debt Settlement

Free

Rule 144

Issuance

Trading

06/15/2021

New

1,851,473

Common

$0.0073

Yes

Lilja Hamidullina

Debt Settlement

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

New

4,277,737

Free

Rule 144

Issuance

Trading

08/15/2021

New

50,000

Common

$1.45

No

Raz Yaron

Advisory Board

Restricted

Rule 144

Issuance

Agreement

08/15/2021

New

30,000

Common

$1.45

No

Tim Cadeau

Advisory Board

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Agreement

09/03/2021

New

8,989

Common

$1.3335

Yes

Eital Muskal

Employment

Restricted

Reg S

Issuance

Agreement

Shares Outstanding

on Date of This

Report:

Ending Balance:

Date September 30, 2021

Common: 96,111,202*

Preferred: 0

*A total of 7,407,408 shares included in the table above were administratively issued during the period ended March 31, 2021, but approved for issuance with a contractual date prior to December 31, 2020.

  • A total of 10,714,286 shares included in the table above were administratively issued subsequent to the period ended March 31, 2021, but approved for issuance with a contractual date of January 1, 2021.

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Information provided below is as at September 30, 2021

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

Issuance

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

($)

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

disclosed).

11/16/2020

147,922

147,922

-

11/16/2021

From issuance date, convert

Ioulia Chpilevakaia

Debt

at any time in whole or in

Assigned from Andy

part at $0.0073 per share(1)

Chu

11/16/2020

97,412

97,412

-

11/16/2021

From issuance date, convert

Rosa Shimonov

Debt

at any time in whole or in

Assigned from Holm

part at $0.0073 per share(1)

Investments Ltd. B/O

Vinicus Dantas

11/16/2020

74,029

74,029

-

11/16/2021

From issuance date, convert

Alena Ivanova

Debt

at any time in whole or in

Assigned from Splash

part at $0.0073 per share(1)

Water Solutions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 16:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
