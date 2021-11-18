Golden Star Enterprises : September 30, 2021 Quarterly Disclosure with Financial Statements

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. 2803 Philadelphia Pike Suite B #565 Claymont, DE 19703 _______________________________ Company Telephone: 1-888-680-8033 Company Website: www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com Company E-Mail: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com SIC Code: 2999 Quarterly Report For the Six Month Period Ending: September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 96,111,202 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 96,022,213 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 67,843,334 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. September 13, 1993, Incorporated as Power Direct, Inc. January 31, 2000, name changed to 2U Online.com October 8, 2003, name changed to Golden Spirit Minerals Ltd. October 19, 2004, name changed to Golden Spirit Mining Ltd. July 18, 2005, name changed to Golden Spirit Gaming Ltd. June 30, 2006, name changed to Golden Spirit Enterprises Ltd. November 29, 2011, name changed to Terralene Fuels Corporation July 15, 2013, name changed to Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The Company's state of incorporation during the past five years is Delaware under the name Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Current Standing: Active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: N/A List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: On October 27, 2020, the Company entered into an acquisition agreement with the shareholders of Enigmai Ltd., an enterprise software company established in 2009 which offers clients a workforce management system solution, whereby the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Enigmai Ltd in exchange for 20,000,000 restricted common shares of the Company. The Company further agreed to pay a finder's fee of 2,000,000 shares to third parties. The transaction closed effective October 31, 2020 and the Company administratively issued the shares on November 24, 2020, making Enigmai Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. On November 4, 2020, the then Board of Directors and officers resigned and Eliav Kling and Louis Shefsky were appointed to the Board of Directors and as officers of the Company thus effecting a change in control of the Company. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 2803 Philadelphia Pike, Suite B #565, Claymont, DE 19703 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐ 4 Ehud Manor, Kfar Yona, 4037003, Israel Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A

2) Security Information Trading symbol: GSPT Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 38119W 20 6 Par or stated value: $0.0001 Total shares authorized: 500,000,000 as of date: November 8, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 96,111,202 as of date: November 8, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2 15,838,185 as of date: November 8, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 164 as of date: November 8, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): N/A Transfer Agent Name: VStock Transfer, LLC Phone: 212-828-8436 Email: info@vstocktransfer.com Address: 18 Lafayette Place, Woodmere, NY 11598 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date December 31, 2019 Common: 20,160,926 Preferred: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual -OR- returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 10/27/2020 New 5,555,556* Common $0.0065 Yes Ilya Aharon Debt Settlement Restricted Reg S Issuance "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

10/27/2020 New 1,851,852* Common $0.0065 Yes Limitless AI, Debt Settlement Restricted Reg S Issuance Inc., the individual with investment control is Yoav Kahiri 11/24/2020 New 200,000 Common $0.0001 Yes Adam Robert Acquisition Restricted Reg S Issuance Littas 11/24/2020 New 200,000 Common $0.0001 Yes Sam Alexander Acquisition Restricted Reg S Issuance Senghal 11/242/2020 New 1,000,000 Common $0.0001 Yes Ilan Regev Acquisition Restricted Reg S Issuance 11/24/2020 New 1,000,000 Common $0.0001 Yes Itiel Efrat Acquisition Restricted Reg S Issuance 11/24/2020 New 1,000,000 Common $0.0001 Yes Nimrod Elmish Acquisition Restricted Reg S Issuance 11/24/2020 New 2,800,000 Common $0.0001 Yes Doris Yakia Acquisition Restricted Reg S Issuance 11/24/2020 New 800,000 Common $0.0001 Yes Yaron Gal Weis Acquisition Restricted Reg S Issuance 11/24/2020 New 3,000,000 Common $0.0001 Yes Dimitry Acquisition Restricted Reg S Issuance Solomovich 11/24/2020 New 3,000,000 Common $0.0001 Yes Nimrod Moatty Acquisition Restricted Reg S Issuance 11/24/2020 New 8,000,000 Common $0.0001 Yes Ofir Herzas Acquisition Restricted Reg S Issuance 11/24/2020 New 1,000,000 Common $0.0001 Yes Gilhad Pinhas Acquisition Restricted Reg S Issuance 12/04/2020 New 2,250,000 Common $0.0145 Yes Efraim Babayov Consulting Restricted Reg S Issuance 12/04/2020 New 2,400,000 Common $0.0145 Yes Ruben Yakubov Consulting Restricted Reg S Issuance 12/04/2020 New 8,975,000 Common $0.0145 Yes Louis Shefsky Compensation Restricted Reg S Issuance agreement 12/04/2020 New 2,925,000 Common $0.0145 Yes Boaz Kahiri Consulting Restricted Reg S Issuance 12/04/2020 New 1,725,000 Common $0.0145 Yes Michael Consulting Restricted Reg S Issuance Pesakhzon 01/01/2021 New 10,714,286^ Common $0.014 No Eliav Kling Compensation Restricted Reg S Issuance Agreement 03/29/2021 New 304,165 Common $0.0493 No Eitel Muskal Employment Restricted Reg S Issuance Agreement 03/29/2021 New 4,108,400 Common $0.007 Yes Yohanan Debt Settlement Restricted Reg S Issuance Aharon

05/15/2021 New 26,266 Common $0.4716 Yes Eital Muskal Employment Restricted Reg S Issuance Agreement 06/15/2021 New 6,896,552 Common $0.0073 Yes Rosa Shimonov Debt Settlement Free Rule 144 Issuance Trading 06/15/2021 New 1,851,473 Common $0.0073 Yes Lilja Hamidullina Debt Settlement Restricted Reg S Issuance New 4,277,737 Free Rule 144 Issuance Trading 08/15/2021 New 50,000 Common $1.45 No Raz Yaron Advisory Board Restricted Rule 144 Issuance Agreement 08/15/2021 New 30,000 Common $1.45 No Tim Cadeau Advisory Board Restricted Reg S Issuance Agreement 09/03/2021 New 8,989 Common $1.3335 Yes Eital Muskal Employment Restricted Reg S Issuance Agreement Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance: Date September 30, 2021 Common: 96,111,202* Preferred: 0 *A total of 7,407,408 shares included in the table above were administratively issued during the period ended March 31, 2021, but approved for issuance with a contractual date prior to December 31, 2020. A total of 10,714,286 shares included in the table above were administratively issued subsequent to the period ended March 31, 2021, but approved for issuance with a contractual date of January 1, 2021. B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐ Information provided below is as at September 30, 2021 Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount at Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance Issuance ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, ($) instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) disclosed). 11/16/2020 147,922 147,922 - 11/16/2021 From issuance date, convert Ioulia Chpilevakaia Debt at any time in whole or in Assigned from Andy part at $0.0073 per share(1) Chu 11/16/2020 97,412 97,412 - 11/16/2021 From issuance date, convert Rosa Shimonov Debt at any time in whole or in Assigned from Holm part at $0.0073 per share(1) Investments Ltd. B/O Vinicus Dantas 11/16/2020 74,029 74,029 - 11/16/2021 From issuance date, convert Alena Ivanova Debt at any time in whole or in Assigned from Splash part at $0.0073 per share(1) Water Solutions

