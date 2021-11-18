Golden Star Enterprises : September 30, 2021 Quarterly Disclosure with Financial Statements

For the Six Month Period Ending: September 30, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 96,111,202
As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 96,022,213
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 67,843,334
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
September 13, 1993, Incorporated as Power Direct, Inc.
January 31, 2000, name changed to 2U Online.com
October 8, 2003, name changed to Golden Spirit Minerals Ltd.
October 19, 2004, name changed to Golden Spirit Mining Ltd.
July 18, 2005, name changed to Golden Spirit Gaming Ltd.
June 30, 2006, name changed to Golden Spirit Enterprises Ltd.
November 29, 2011, name changed to Terralene Fuels Corporation
July 15, 2013, name changed to Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The Company's state of incorporation during the past five years is Delaware under the name Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.
Current Standing: Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
N/A
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
On October 27, 2020, the Company entered into an acquisition agreement with the shareholders of Enigmai Ltd., an enterprise software company established in 2009 which offers clients a workforce management system solution, whereby the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Enigmai Ltd in exchange for 20,000,000 restricted common shares of the Company. The Company further agreed to pay a finder's fee of 2,000,000 shares to third parties. The transaction closed effective October 31, 2020 and the Company administratively issued the shares on November 24, 2020, making Enigmai Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
On November 4, 2020, the then Board of Directors and officers resigned and Eliav Kling and Louis Shefsky were appointed to the Board of Directors and as officers of the Company thus effecting a change in control of the Company.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
2803 Philadelphia Pike, Suite B #565, Claymont, DE 19703
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐
4 Ehud Manor, Kfar Yona, 4037003, Israel
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
N/A
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
GSPT
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
38119W 20 6
Par or stated value:
$0.0001
Total shares authorized:
500,000,000
as of date: November 8, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
96,111,202
as of date: November 8, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2
15,838,185
as of date: November 8, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
164
as of date: November 8, 2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
N/A
Transfer Agent
Name:
VStock Transfer, LLC
Phone:
212-828-8436
Email:
info@vstocktransfer.com
Address:
18 Lafayette Place,
Woodmere, NY 11598
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date December 31, 2019
Common: 20,160,926
Preferred: 0
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
share) at
to market
have individual
-OR-
returned to
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
the time
investment
Services
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
10/27/2020
New
5,555,556*
Common
$0.0065
Yes
Ilya Aharon
Debt Settlement
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
10/27/2020
New
1,851,852*
Common
$0.0065
Yes
Limitless AI,
Debt Settlement
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Inc., the
individual with
investment
control is Yoav
Kahiri
11/24/2020
New
200,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Adam Robert
Acquisition
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Littas
11/24/2020
New
200,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Sam Alexander
Acquisition
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Senghal
11/242/2020
New
1,000,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Ilan Regev
Acquisition
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
11/24/2020
New
1,000,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Itiel Efrat
Acquisition
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
11/24/2020
New
1,000,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Nimrod Elmish
Acquisition
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
11/24/2020
New
2,800,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Doris Yakia
Acquisition
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
11/24/2020
New
800,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Yaron Gal Weis
Acquisition
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
11/24/2020
New
3,000,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Dimitry
Acquisition
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Solomovich
11/24/2020
New
3,000,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Nimrod Moatty
Acquisition
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
11/24/2020
New
8,000,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Ofir Herzas
Acquisition
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
11/24/2020
New
1,000,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Gilhad Pinhas
Acquisition
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
12/04/2020
New
2,250,000
Common
$0.0145
Yes
Efraim Babayov
Consulting
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
12/04/2020
New
2,400,000
Common
$0.0145
Yes
Ruben Yakubov
Consulting
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
12/04/2020
New
8,975,000
Common
$0.0145
Yes
Louis Shefsky
Compensation
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
agreement
12/04/2020
New
2,925,000
Common
$0.0145
Yes
Boaz Kahiri
Consulting
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
12/04/2020
New
1,725,000
Common
$0.0145
Yes
Michael
Consulting
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Pesakhzon
01/01/2021
New
10,714,286^
Common
$0.014
No
Eliav Kling
Compensation
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Agreement
03/29/2021
New
304,165
Common
$0.0493
No
Eitel Muskal
Employment
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Agreement
03/29/2021
New
4,108,400
Common
$0.007
Yes
Yohanan
Debt Settlement
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Aharon
05/15/2021
New
26,266
Common
$0.4716
Yes
Eital Muskal
Employment
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Agreement
06/15/2021
New
6,896,552
Common
$0.0073
Yes
Rosa Shimonov
Debt Settlement
Free
Rule 144
Issuance
Trading
06/15/2021
New
1,851,473
Common
$0.0073
Yes
Lilja Hamidullina
Debt Settlement
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
New
4,277,737
Free
Rule 144
Issuance
Trading
08/15/2021
New
50,000
Common
$1.45
No
Raz Yaron
Advisory Board
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
Agreement
08/15/2021
New
30,000
Common
$1.45
No
Tim Cadeau
Advisory Board
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Agreement
09/03/2021
New
8,989
Common
$1.3335
Yes
Eital Muskal
Employment
Restricted
Reg S
Issuance
Agreement
Shares Outstanding
on Date of This
Report:
Ending Balance:
Date September 30, 2021
Common: 96,111,202*
Preferred: 0
*A total of 7,407,408 shares included in the table above were administratively issued during the period ended March 31, 2021, but approved for issuance with a contractual date prior to December 31, 2020.
A total of 10,714,286 shares included in the table above were administratively issued subsequent to the period ended March 31, 2021, but approved for issuance with a contractual date of January 1, 2021.
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Information provided below is as at September 30, 2021
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g.
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount at
Accrued
Date
pricing mechanism for
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
Issuance
($)
determining conversion of
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
($)
instrument to shares)
/ investment control
etc.)
disclosed).
11/16/2020
147,922
147,922
-
11/16/2021
From issuance date, convert
Ioulia Chpilevakaia
Debt
at any time in whole or in
Assigned from Andy
part at $0.0073 per share(1)
Chu
11/16/2020
97,412
97,412
-
11/16/2021
From issuance date, convert
Rosa Shimonov
Debt
at any time in whole or in
Assigned from Holm
part at $0.0073 per share(1)
Investments Ltd. B/O
Vinicus Dantas
11/16/2020
74,029
74,029
-
11/16/2021
From issuance date, convert
Alena Ivanova
Debt
at any time in whole or in
Assigned from Splash
part at $0.0073 per share(1)
Water Solutions
