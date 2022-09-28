Golden Tag to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) is pleased to announce the Company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York. Greg McKenzie, President & CEO of Golden Tag will be presenting about the Companies recent and future planned activities.



The 121 Mining Investment Conference hosts over 60 companies joined by over 300 sophisticated investors for pre-arranged targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year’s event is being held on October 6-7, 2022 in Midtown Manhattan.



About 121 Investment

121 Mining Investment events gather senior investors from institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices and sector analysts to meet with carefully selected mining company management teams in the world's leading financial hubs. Featuring cash-generating producers, near-production development companies, project generators and exciting exploration projects, 121 Mining Investment events offer investors the perfect forum to seek out their next big mining investment opportunity. 121 Mining Investment events are held annually in Hong Kong, London, Cape Town, New York and Singapore and focus on two-days of 1-on-1 meetings tailored to match the right level of mining projects with the right investment capital. Alongside the 1-2-1 meetings, delegates are able to enjoy a two-day agenda of investor-led panel discussions providing market insights, analysis and each participating mining company presenting their latest updates.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a Toronto based mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the San Diego Project, in Durango, Mexico. The San Diego property is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located within the prolific Velardeña Mining District. Velardeña hosts several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.



For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

Ph: 416-504-2020

Email: info@goldentag.ca

www.goldentag.ca

Cautionary Statement:

