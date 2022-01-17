Golden Valley Bancshares : 3rd Quarter 2017 Chico Economic Snapshot Released

We have released the 3rd Quarter 2017 Economic Snapshot and December 2017 Business Confidence Survey. Increases in four of five components was not enough for the Snapshot to bounce back in Q3 17. The local economy was down 1.1% in Q3 17, the second quarterly decrease in a row. Confidence among local business leaders is up 1.7% in December 2017. According to the latest Business Confidence Survey, 95% of leaders expect the same or better local business conditions over the next year.

View the overall results on how our local economy is doing and get detailed information on Sales Tax, Building, Housing, TOT Tax and Employment.

