  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    GVYB   US38123V1035

GOLDEN VALLEY BANCSHARES, INC.

(GVYB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Valley Bancshares : 3rd Quarter 2017 Chico Economic Snapshot Released

01/17/2022 | 03:55am EST
We have released the 3rd Quarter 2017 Economic Snapshot and December 2017 Business Confidence Survey. Increases in four of five components was not enough for the Snapshot to bounce back in Q3 17. The local economy was down 1.1% in Q3 17, the second quarterly decrease in a row. Confidence among local business leaders is up 1.7% in December 2017. According to the latest Business Confidence Survey, 95% of leaders expect the same or better local business conditions over the next year.

View the overall results on how our local economy is doing and get detailed information on Sales Tax, Building, Housing, TOT Tax and Employment.

See the full Chico Economic Snapshot and December 2017 Chico Business Confidence Survey at www.goldenvalley.bank/economic-snapshot.

Disclaimer

Golden Valley Bank published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13,9 M - -
Net income 2020 4,09 M - -
Net cash 2020 25,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,6 M 42,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart GOLDEN VALLEY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara A. Crouse Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Tittle Chairman
Mark Kimmelshue Vice Chairman
Sylvester Lucena Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN VALLEY BANCSHARES, INC.0.00%43
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.29%464 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.69%392 099
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%251 124
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.01%225 610
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-1.42%192 430