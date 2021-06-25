Log in
GOLDEN VALLEY MINES LTD.

Golden Valley Mines : Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

06/25/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Val-d'Or, Québec - June 25, 2021 - Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (TSXV: GZZ) ('Golden Valley' or the 'Corporation') announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference on June 25, 2021.

At the meeting, shareholders elected four incumbent directors, being Joseph Groia, Jimmy S.H. Lee, William D. McCartney and Glenn J. Mullan, and reappointed MNP LLP as Golden Valley's auditor for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved special resolutions changing the name of the Corporation to 'Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd.'

Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, the Corporate Governance Committee and the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee. The Board also reappointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan
Lead Director: Joseph Groia
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega
Vice President, Exploration: Michael P. Rosatelli

About Golden Valley Mines Ltd.: Golden Valley Mines is focused on project generation and continues to evaluate opportunities to enhance its mining exploration property portfolio. The Company is able to grow its current assets by way of partner-funded option/joint ventures and through its shareholdings in related entities.

For additional information please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan
Chairman, President, and CEO
Golden Valley Mines Ltd.
152, chemin de la Mine École
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 7B6
Telephone: 819.824.2808 ext. 204
Email: glenn.mullan@goldenvalleymines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:36:03 UTC.


