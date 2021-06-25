Golden Valley Mines : Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Val-d'Or, Québec - June 25, 2021 - Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (TSXV: GZZ) ('Golden Valley' or the 'Corporation') announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference on June 25, 2021.

At the meeting, shareholders elected four incumbent directors, being Joseph Groia, Jimmy S.H. Lee, William D. McCartney and Glenn J. Mullan, and reappointed MNP LLP as Golden Valley's auditor for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved special resolutions changing the name of the Corporation to 'Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd.'

Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, the Corporate Governance Committee and the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee. The Board also reappointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan Lead Director: Joseph Groia Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega Vice President, Exploration: Michael P. Rosatelli

About Golden Valley Mines Ltd.: Golden Valley Mines is focused on project generation and continues to evaluate opportunities to enhance its mining exploration property portfolio. The Company is able to grow its current assets by way of partner-funded option/joint ventures and through its shareholdings in related entities.

For additional information please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

Chairman, President, and CEO

Golden Valley Mines Ltd.

152, chemin de la Mine École

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 7B6

Telephone: 819.824.2808 ext. 204

Email: glenn.mullan@goldenvalleymines.com

