Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Goldflare Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOFL   CA38150E1079

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC.

(GOFL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goldflare: A New Discovery on Syenite Condor (Abitibi)January 11, 2022

01/11/2022 | 02:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

GOLDFLARE: A NEW DISCOVERY ON

SYENITE CONDOR (ABITIBI)

Piedmont, January 11, 2022 - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GOFL) ("Goldflare" or the "Company") announces that the 2021 surface exploration program was successful to identify a new gold-bearing sector on its Syenite Condor project located about 30 km north-east of Rouyn-Noranda, Abitibi (Quebec). Prospecting rock sampling results received so far reach locally values between 1 and 10 g/t.

The new "Condor I" discovery is located about 3.5 km west of IAMGOLD Corporation's Fayolle advance exploration project, the Syenite Condor exploration project is centred on the Cléricy pluton, an intrusive mass of about 4 km2, near the eastern extension of the Destor-Porcupine Break, in an area characterized by an array of north-west regional faults.

So far, 270 prospecting results from chip samples were received and compiled. Of those, one hundred and forty-six (146) - which corresponds to 54 % - are in a main mechanically stripped area located in the Cléricy Township. The work extends for about 50 metres in both north-south and east-west strikes, exposing a swarm of mafic dykes and porphyritic syenite cross-cutting the Cléricy pluton close to its eastern margin. The exposed gold-bearing fracture zone extends over the entire length of the stripped area. The first positive results (i.e., those above 1 g/t) were obtained from heavily fractured and heavily hematized syenite rocks.

From this first pass of sampling, one sample returned 10.33 g/t, and a series of twelve (12) samples returned results from 1 to 10 g/t (see the "Condor I: Results Breakdown" table). Those high results all come from a west-to-north-west-trending fracture network, which follows a lamprophyre dyke with the same orientation. The mineralized syenite material shows a partly recrystallized and microfractured texture, with abundant hematite, magnetite and carbonates. Disseminated pyrite is widespread in the gold-bearing samples, but it represents no more than 2 % of the volume. The apparent width of the fractures zone at the surface varies between 1 and 5 metres, along a strike length reaching 50 metres, and remaining open to the east.

Condor I: Results Breakdown

Bedrock

Sampling

Characteristics

Grade

sampling

Number

(g/t)

34385

1.05

34381

2.05

43360

6.59

43361

6.02

- East to north-east fracturing

66515

1.94

- Lamprophyre dyke contact

1 to 10 g/t

66519

10.5

- Strong hematization with carbonate

66526

4.86

- Intense fracturing

66530

1.08

- Apparent weak pyritization

66531

1.39

66533

1.19

66536

9.04

66628

1.06

0.08 to 1 g/t

20 samples

- Generally fractured

- Hematized with carbonate and pyrite

- Chloritization

0.02 to 0.08 g/t

31 samples

- Secondary magnetite

- Rare pyrite

Historical Background

The past discovery of a gold-bearing glacial boulder - by previous owners - returned a 0.8 g/t grade (see Exploration Typhon press release September 17, 2020), which led the Company to excavate to the bedrock, late 2020, three parallel trenches, 200 metres apart, around this initial gold discovery. After the re-examination of these historical works, the Company developed its prospection plan. And the 2021 prospection campaign - which led to a gold discovery - was done inside a 1 km radius, toward the north-west of those initial works.

Until now, based on the known historical works, and on accessible outcrops, the Cléricy intrusion was not considered as a gold-favourable environment. Recent glacial boulder prospecting proved to be successful in an area where true outcropping surfaces are rare. Most importantly, the Condor I discovery shows lithological characteristics that are different from the known Cléricy pluton, with strongly altered lithologies marked visually by iron oxides (hematite and magnetite), carbonates, and variable pyrite levels.

Goldflare will use exploration information already acquired - such as UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) magnetic survey, aerial imagery, and soil sampling - to evaluate the Condor I discovery geological context, its potential extension, and similar targets in the surrounding areas.

QAQC

The position of individual samples was determined using a handheld GPS, which implies an uncertainty of 1 to 3 metres on certain samples positions. It must be noted that chip samples of outcrops and glacial boulders have a limited spatial representativeness. The evaluation of any continuity and thickness can only be made using continuous sampling coming from channels or drill cores.

Sample bags are delivered from the field to Bourlamaque Assay Laboratories Ltd (bourlamaquelab.com), in Val-d'Or, Abitibi (Quebec), to be analyzed by fire assay. Samples are subjected to a standard lead collection fire assay procedure on a 30 grams pulp split assayed by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (SAA) for results between 0.01 and 10 g/t. Samples with results above 10 g/t are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish.

The technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed by Martin Demers, P.Geo. (ogq No 770), consultant for Goldflare Exploration and qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Respecting Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

-30-

For more information:

Ghislain Morin

Serge Roy

CEO

Chairman of the Board

819-354-9439

819-856-8435

ghislainmorin@goldflare.ca

sergeroy@goldflare.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange rules) cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of this press release.

Disclaimer

Goldflare Exploration Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 19:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC.
02:58pGOLDFLARE : A New Discovery on Syenite Condor (Abitibi)January 11, 2022
PU
08:08aGOLDFLARE : A new discovery on syenite condor (abitibi)
AQ
2021Correction of the Total Financing Amount - Goldflare Annouces the Closing of its Flow-t..
AQ
2021Goldflare Exploration Raises C$0.56 Million in Private Placement of Flow-Through Share ..
MT
2021Goldflare Announces the Closing of its Flow-Through Financing
AQ
2021Goldflare Exploration Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.612505 million in fundi..
CI
2021Goldflare Announces the Extension of the Subscription Period of the Current Flow-Throug..
PU
2021Goldflare Announces the Extension of the Subscription Period of the Current Flow-Throug..
AQ
2021Goldflare Exploration Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
2021GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION : Announces Flow-Through Financing
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net cash 2021 0,71 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,23 M 4,15 M 4,16 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Goldflare Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ghislain Morin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel Lemay Chief Financial Officer
Serge Roy Chairman
André Gauthier Independent Director
Martin Bourgoin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC.-7.14%4
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-4.72%25 136
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-7.88%9 063
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.1.22%6 333
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-3.17%5 237
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-7.39%4 943