Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2024) - Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSX: GGA) (OTC Pink: GGAZF) (BMV SIX: GGAN.MX) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") announces that Javier Reyes has resigned from the board of directors of the Company for personal reasons effective January 26, 2024.

Mr. Reyes was appointed to the Board in May, 2013. The Company thanks Mr. Reyes for his valuable contributions during his Board tenure and wishes him every success in his future endeavors. Mr. Ralph Shearing, CEO, commented: "Mr. Reyes has been a valuable member of the Board, and we have greatly benefitted from his knowledge and experience. On behalf of the Board, management and the Company's shareholders, I wish Mr. Reyes and his family all the best in the future."

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based mining Company that owns and operates the Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine located in the State of Sonora, Mexico and is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico.

For further information on Goldgroup, please visit www.goldgroupmining.com

