Goldgroup Mining : Receives USD $1.1M Appeal Bond Funds and Announces Date of its Annual General and Special Meeting

Goldgroup Receives USD $1.1M Appeal Bond Funds and Announces Date of its

Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia (June 25, 2021) - Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSX:GGA, OTC:GGAZF, BMV SIX:GGAN.MX) announces that-further to its legal update provided on April 20, 2021, where the Company announced the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals (the "Circuit Court") affirmed the May 9, 2019 order and judgment from United States District Court for the District of Colorado, which confirmed the arbitration award (the "Arbitral Award") the Company received on August 14, 2016 pursuant to an arbitration held in Denver, Colorado, commencing in March 2014 (the "Arbitration")-the Company has received the USD $1.1 million appeal bond funds posted by DynaResource Inc. in connection with its appeal to the Circuit Court.

The Company will continue to pursue the non-monetary awards from the Arbitration. There is no certainty that the Company will be successful in this pursuit, nor any certainty that DynaUSA or DynaMexico will not further contest the Arbitral Award, the Circuit Court's opinion, or conduct further litigation in Mexico or the United States.

In addition, the Company announces that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00am (PST).

The Meeting is being delayed from being held within six months of the Company's financial year end, as required by TSX rules, as the Company required additional time to assess and finalize the matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Company requested and received an extension from the TSX to hold the Meeting on August 6, 2021.

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration Company with a significant upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico, including an interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San José de Gracia, located in the State of Sinaloa. In addition, the Company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico. Goldgroup's mission is to increase gold production, mineral resources, profitability and cash flow, with a view to building a leading gold producer.

