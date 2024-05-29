GoldHaven Cancels Interest in the Powerline Uranium Project

Vancouver, British Columbia - (May 28, 2024) - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB:

GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS0) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") has decided not to move forward with the option agreement with Ameranium pursuant to the Powerline Uranium Project, Arizona, see news release dated April 16, 2024 and has provided a termination notice making the termination effective June 26, 2024.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior metals exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral exploration targets in North America. The Company is making exploration progress at its Smoke Mountain property which is located in the highly prospective Central British Columbia Porphyry- Epithermal Belt, where a new 2.5-Kilometre-longCu-Au-Zn mineralization trend has been identified. Proactive engagement with stakeholders and Indigenous rightsholders to achieve mutually beneficial relationships is an integral part of GoldHaven's strategy.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Bonn Smith, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Bonn Smith, CEO www.GoldHavenresources.com bsmith@goldhavenresources.comOffice Direct: (604) 638-3073

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the intended use of the proceeds received from the Offering, the possible acquisition of the Projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that investor interest will be sufficient to close the Offering, and the receipt of any necessary regulatory or corporate approvals in connection with the Offering and the Assignment, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the

#1570 - 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6 • Tel. (604) 638-3073 • Fax 604-408-7499

Web. www.GoldHavenresources.com