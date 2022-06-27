Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. GoldHaven Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOH   CA38149V1031

GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.

(GOH)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:36 2022-06-27 pm EDT
0.0750 CAD    0.00%
05:59pGOLDHAVEN RESOURCES : Q3 - Management Discussion & Analysis for the period ended April 30, 2022
PU
05:46pGOLDHAVEN RESOURCES : Q3 - Interim Financial Statements for the period ended April 30, 2022
PU
06/23GoldHaven Resources Corp. Provides an Update on the Ongoing Exploration Activities on Pat's Pond in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GoldHaven Resources : Q3 - Interim Financial Statements for the period ended April 30, 2022

06/27/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

For the nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Corporate Head Office

2710 - 200 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 1S4

P a g e 1 | 34

GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

April 30, 2022 and 2021

INDEX

Page

Notice of No Auditor Review

3

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

4-7

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

4

Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

5

Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

6

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

8-34

P a g e 2 | 34

GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

P a g e 3 | 34

GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021

April 30,

July 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

2,207,819

$

1,277,692

Receivables (Note 5)

302,477

231,314

Prepaids (Note 4)

66,643

326,545

2,576,939

1,835,551

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

9,645,793

9,059,420

Right-of-use asset (Note 7)

71,715

94,766

Total Assets

$

12,294,447

$

10,989,737

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

89,228

$

165,325

Due to related parties (Note 8)

7,350

-

Lease liability - current portion (Note 7)

29,249

25,206

125,827

190,531

Lease liability (Note 7)

49,215

71,686

175,042

262,217

Shareholders' Equity

Common shares (Note 9)

16,408,657

10,331,788

Common shares to be issued (Note 9)

-

3,107,283

Warrant reserves (Note 9)

1,788,218

1,792,469

Share-based payment reserves (Note 9)

1,109,477

584,572

Deficit

(7,186,947)

(5,088,592)

12,119,405

10,727,520

Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$

12,294,447

$

10,989,737

On behalf of the Board:

(Signed) "David C. Smith"

(Signed) "Gordon L. Ellis"

David C. Smith, Director

Gordon L. Ellis, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

P a g e 4 | 34

GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months

Three months

Nine months

Nine months

ended

ended

ended

ended

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating expenses

Amortization (Note 7)

$

7,683

$

-

$

23,051

$

-

Consulting fees (Note 8)

167,252

1,083,919

667,064

1,529,744

Investor relations

91,647

273,537

623,185

651,439

Share-based payments (Note 10)

160,635

118,000

524,905

732,000

Office and administration

23,091

28,762

84,934

57,117

Professional fees

27,256

56,060

99,198

109,877

Regulatory fees

8,537

5,437

29,038

29,826

Rent (Note 8)

6,529

11,469

32,789

30,510

Net loss for the period

(492,630)

(1,577,184)

(2,084,164)

(3,140,513)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(617)

(24,689)

(14,191)

(23,444)

Write-off of exploration and evaluation assets

(Note 6)

-

(174,631)

-

(174,631)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(493,247)

$

(1,776,504)

$

(2,098,355)

$

(3,338,588)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.08)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

69,681,131

45,931,083

66,342,884

39,495,504

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

P a g e 5 | 34

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Goldhaven Resources Corp. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:45:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.
05:59pGOLDHAVEN RESOURCES : Q3 - Management Discussion & Analysis for the period ended April 30,..
PU
05:46pGOLDHAVEN RESOURCES : Q3 - Interim Financial Statements for the period ended April 30, 202..
PU
06/23GoldHaven Resources Corp. Provides an Update on the Ongoing Exploration Activities on P..
CI
05/30GoldHaven Issues Letter to Shareholders
AQ
04/20GoldHaven Engages Dahrouge Geological Consulting to Advance Evaluation of Smoke Mountai..
AQ
04/04GoldHaven Announces Change of CFO; Grants Stock Options
AQ
04/01GoldHaven Resources Corp. Announces CFO Changes
CI
04/01GoldHaven CFO Retires; Replacement Named; Up 9.4%
MT
03/31330,000 Common Shares of Altum Resource Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
03/29GoldHaven Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,54 M -3,53 M -3,53 M
Net cash 2021 1,18 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,23 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
GoldHaven Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Justin Canivet Chief Executive Officer
David C. Smith President & Director
Sead Hamazagic Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Lloyd Ellis Independent Director
Scott Dunbar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.-80.26%4
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.24%9 612
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-14.42%7 524
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-2.15%6 751
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-11.20%1 003
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.9.66%771