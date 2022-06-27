GoldHaven Resources : Q3 - Interim Financial Statements for the period ended April 30, 2022

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
4
Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
5
Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
6
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
7
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
8-34
GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021
April 30,
July 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
2,207,819
$
1,277,692
Receivables (Note 5)
302,477
231,314
Prepaids (Note 4)
66,643
326,545
2,576,939
1,835,551
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
9,645,793
9,059,420
Right-of-use asset (Note 7)
71,715
94,766
Total Assets
$
12,294,447
$
10,989,737
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
89,228
$
165,325
Due to related parties (Note 8)
7,350
-
Lease liability - current portion (Note 7)
29,249
25,206
125,827
190,531
Lease liability (Note 7)
49,215
71,686
175,042
262,217
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares (Note 9)
16,408,657
10,331,788
Common shares to be issued (Note 9)
-
3,107,283
Warrant reserves (Note 9)
1,788,218
1,792,469
Share-based payment reserves (Note 9)
1,109,477
584,572
Deficit
(7,186,947)
(5,088,592)
12,119,405
10,727,520
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$
12,294,447
$
10,989,737
On behalf of the Board:
(Signed)"David C. Smith"
(Signed)"Gordon L. Ellis"
David C. Smith, Director
Gordon L. Ellis, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
ended
April 30,
April 30,
April 30,
April 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating expenses
Amortization (Note 7)
$
7,683
$
-
$
23,051
$
-
Consulting fees (Note 8)
167,252
1,083,919
667,064
1,529,744
Investor relations
91,647
273,537
623,185
651,439
Share-based payments (Note 10)
160,635
118,000
524,905
732,000
Office and administration
23,091
28,762
84,934
57,117
Professional fees
27,256
56,060
99,198
109,877
Regulatory fees
8,537
5,437
29,038
29,826
Rent (Note 8)
6,529
11,469
32,789
30,510
Net loss for the period
(492,630)
(1,577,184)
(2,084,164)
(3,140,513)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(617)
(24,689)
(14,191)
(23,444)
Write-off of exploration and evaluation assets
(Note 6)
-
(174,631)
-
(174,631)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(493,247)
$
(1,776,504)
$
(2,098,355)
$
(3,338,588)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.08)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
69,681,131
45,931,083
66,342,884
39,495,504
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
