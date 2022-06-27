Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. GoldHaven Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOH   CA38149V1031

GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.

(GOH)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:36 2022-06-27 pm EDT
0.0750 CAD    0.00%
05:59pGOLDHAVEN RESOURCES : Q3 - Management Discussion & Analysis for the period ended April 30, 2022
PU
05:46pGOLDHAVEN RESOURCES : Q3 - Interim Financial Statements for the period ended April 30, 2022
PU
06/23GoldHaven Resources Corp. Provides an Update on the Ongoing Exploration Activities on Pat's Pond in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt
CI
05:59pGOLDHAVEN RESOURCES : Q3 - Management Discussion & Analysis for the period ended April 30,..
PU
05:46pGOLDHAVEN RESOURCES : Q3 - Interim Financial Statements for the period ended April 30, 202..
PU
06/23GoldHaven Resources Corp. Provides an Update on the Ongoing Exploration Activities on P..
CI
05/30GoldHaven Issues Letter to Shareholders
AQ
04/20GoldHaven Engages Dahrouge Geological Consulting to Advance Evaluation of Smoke Mountai..
AQ
04/04GoldHaven Announces Change of CFO; Grants Stock Options
AQ
04/01GoldHaven Resources Corp. Announces CFO Changes
CI
04/01GoldHaven CFO Retires; Replacement Named; Up 9.4%
MT
03/31330,000 Common Shares of Altum Resource Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
03/29GoldHaven Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,54 M -3,53 M -3,53 M
Net cash 2021 1,18 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,23 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Justin Canivet Chief Executive Officer
David C. Smith President & Director
Sead Hamazagic Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Lloyd Ellis Independent Director
Scott Dunbar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.-80.26%4
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.24%9 612
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-14.42%7 524
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-2.15%6 751
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-11.20%1 003
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.9.66%771