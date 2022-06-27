Log in
Equities
Canada
CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
GoldHaven Resources Corp.
News
Summary
GOH
CA38149V1031
GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.
(GOH)
Add to my list
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
12:36 2022-06-27 pm EDT
0.0750
CAD
0.00%
05:59p
GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES
: Q3 - Management Discussion & Analysis for the period ended April 30, 2022
PU
05:46p
GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES
: Q3 - Interim Financial Statements for the period ended April 30, 2022
PU
06/23
GoldHaven Resources Corp. Provides an Update on the Ongoing Exploration Activities on Pat's Pond in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt
CI
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
Financials
All news about GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.
05:59p
GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES
: Q3 - Management Discussion & Analysis for the period ended April 30,..
PU
05:46p
GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES
: Q3 - Interim Financial Statements for the period ended April 30, 202..
PU
06/23
GoldHaven Resources Corp. Provides an Update on the Ongoing Exploration Activities on P..
CI
05/30
GoldHaven Issues Letter to Shareholders
AQ
04/20
GoldHaven Engages Dahrouge Geological Consulting to Advance Evaluation of Smoke Mountai..
AQ
04/04
GoldHaven Announces Change of CFO; Grants Stock Options
AQ
04/01
GoldHaven Resources Corp. Announces CFO Changes
CI
04/01
GoldHaven CFO Retires; Replacement Named; Up 9.4%
MT
03/31
330,000 Common Shares of Altum Resource Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
03/29
GoldHaven Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-4,54 M
-3,53 M
-3,53 M
Net cash 2021
1,18 M
0,92 M
0,92 M
P/E ratio 2021
-4,60x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
5,23 M
4,06 M
4,06 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
93,0%
Chart GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Justin Canivet
Chief Executive Officer
David C. Smith
President & Director
Sead Hamazagic
Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Lloyd Ellis
Independent Director
Scott Dunbar
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GOLDHAVEN RESOURCES CORP.
-80.26%
4
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED
-20.24%
9 612
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
-14.42%
7 524
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.
-2.15%
6 751
SILVERCREST METALS INC.
-11.20%
1 003
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.
9.66%
771
