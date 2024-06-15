GoldHaven's Smoke Mountain Options Terminated

Vancouver, British Columbia - (June 14, 2024) - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH)

(OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS0) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") reports that the property Optionors have terminated the Company's options on the Smoke Mountain 1-4 claims and the Smoke Mountain 5-7 claims.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior metals exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North America.

