Goldiam International : Awarding orders/contract

March 29, 2022

Sub: Intimation with regard to Export Orders received by the Company Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

With reference to the subject mentioned above, we are pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmed additional Export Orders worth of Rs. 60 crores from its International clients for manufacturing of diamond studded gold and larger carat lab-grown diamonds jewellery. The aforesaid larger carat lab-grown diamonds will be utilised from in-house diamond growing subsidiary Eco-Friendly Diamonds LLP, which gives full backward integration to further enhance profit margin of the Company.

Further the aforesaid order will be delivered within 3 months.

