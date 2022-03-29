Goldiam International : Awarding orders/contract

~oldiam lnternotionol Ltd
MANUFACTURERS &EXPORTERS OF DIAMONDS &JEWELLERY
CIN:L36912MH1986PLC041203
March 29, 2022
To,
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,
Mumbai- 400 001. Scrip Code: 526729
To,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza,
Sandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400 051.
Scrip Code: GOLDIAM EQ
Respected Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation with regard to Export Orders received by the Company Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
With reference to the subject mentioned above, we are pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmed additional Export Orders worth of Rs. 60 crores from its International clients for manufacturing of diamond studded gold and larger carat lab-grown diamonds jewellery. The aforesaid larger carat lab-grown diamonds will be utilised from in-house diamond growing subsidiary Eco-Friendly Diamonds LLP, which gives full backward integration to further enhance profit margin of the Company.
Further the aforesaid order will be delivered within 3 months.
Registered Office
Gems &Jewellery Complex, Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400096. India
Phones: (022) 28291893/28290396/28292397 Fax : (022) 28292885
Email:-investorrelations@goldiam.comWebsite:www.goldiam.com
