    526729   INE025B01017

GOLDIAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(526729)
  Report
Goldiam International : Awarding orders/contract

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
~oldiam lnternotionol Ltd

MANUFACTURERS &EXPORTERS OF DIAMONDS &JEWELLERY

CIN:L36912MH1986PLC041203

March 29, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai- 400 001. Scrip Code: 526729

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza,

Sandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400 051.

Scrip Code: GOLDIAM EQ

Respected Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation with regard to Export Orders received by the Company Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

With reference to the subject mentioned above, we are pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmed additional Export Orders worth of Rs. 60 crores from its International clients for manufacturing of diamond studded gold and larger carat lab-grown diamonds jewellery. The aforesaid larger carat lab-grown diamonds will be utilised from in-house diamond growing subsidiary Eco-Friendly Diamonds LLP, which gives full backward integration to further enhance profit margin of the Company.

Further the aforesaid order will be delivered within 3 months.

This is for your information and record.

Yours faithfully,

For Goldiam International Limited

Pankaj Parkhiya

Company Secretary ~:!An.v.r~

Registered Office

Gems &Jewellery Complex, Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400096. India

Phones: (022) 28291893/28290396/28292397 Fax : (022) 28292885

Email:-investorrelations@goldiam.comWebsite:www.goldiam.com

Disclaimer

Goldiam International Limited published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 109 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
Net income 2021 610 M 8,02 M 8,02 M
Net cash 2021 2 481 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,48x
Yield 2021 11,7%
Capitalization 18 967 M 249 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 28,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darshana Jayantilal Patel Chief Financial Officer
Rashesh Manhar Bhansali Executive Chairman
Pankaj Jayantilal Parkhiya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ajay Manharlal Khatlawala Independent Non-Executive Director
Pannkaj C. Ghadiali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDIAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED5.01%249
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-16.32%70 369
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-1.57%17 628
PANDORA A/S-22.79%8 761
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-14.13%3 138
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-6.22%2 852